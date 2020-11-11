Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU seals deal with Pfizer-BioNTech for supply of 300 mln doses of COVID vaccine

The European Commission said on Wednesday it had sealed a deal with Pfizer and BioNTech for the supply of up to 300 million doses of their COVID-19 vaccine candidate. The move follows Pfizer's announcement on Monday that its experimental vaccine developed with BioNTech was more than 90% effective, making them the first drugmakers to show successful interim data from a large-scale clinical trial of a coronavirus vaccine.

Reuters | Updated: 11-11-2020 17:46 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 17:32 IST
EU seals deal with Pfizer-BioNTech for supply of 300 mln doses of COVID vaccine
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The European Commission said on Wednesday it had sealed a deal with Pfizer and BioNTech for the supply of up to 300 million doses of their COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

The move follows Pfizer's announcement on Monday that its experimental vaccine developed with BioNTech was more than 90% effective, making them the first drugmakers to show successful interim data from a large-scale clinical trial of a coronavirus vaccine. "I'm very happy to announce today's agreement with the European company BioNTech and Pfizer to purchase 300 million doses of the vaccine," the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said.

Under the EU deal, the 27 EU countries could buy 200 million doses, and have an option to purchase another 100 million. The purchases could take place only after the vaccine is authorised as effective and safe by the EU drug regulator.

The EU has already signed supply deals with AstraZeneca , Sanofi and Johnson & Johnson for their experimental COVID-19 shots, and is talking with Moderna , CureVac and Novavax to secure their vaccines.

TRENDING

Falklands to be landmine free nearly 40 years after war

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Unemployed youth urged to register for free online courses

Ghimob mobile banking trojan targeting financial apps has global reach: Kaspersky

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Pound hits six-month highs versus euro; vaccine progress outweighs Brexit deadlock

Sterling rose to a six-month high versus the euro on Wednesday amid optimism that a vaccine against COVID-19 would bolster the UK economy and shifting expectations for Brexit and negative interest rates.Global markets surged this week after...

Festive season boosts passenger vehicles, two-wheeler sales in October 2020

While two-wheeler and passenger vehicles sales increased in October 2020, as compared to the same period in the previous year, those of three-wheeler took a hit in the country, as per a statement by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufact...

Tibet Rhodiola Pharma obtains right to develop Russia's Sputnik-V vaccine in China

Chinese firm Tibet Rhodiola Pharmaceutical Holding said on Wednesday it had obtained the non-exclusive rights to develop, manufacture, import or commercialize Russias COVID-19 vaccine, Sputnik V, in mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiw...

India's broadcasting ministry to regulate steaming services, online content

Indias federal government will regulate content on video streaming platforms including global services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Walt Disneys Hotstar as part of new rules announced earlier this week. Until now, content on vide...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020