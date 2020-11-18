Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine induces quick immune response - study

The two other vaccines in China's emergency programme, both developed by institutes linked to Sinopharm, and another vaccine from CanSino Biologics, were also shown to be safe and triggered immune responses in early and mid-stage trials, according to peer-reviewed papers. Gang Zeng, a Sinovac researcher involved in the CoronaVac study, said the vaccine could be an attractive option because it can be stored at normal fridge temperatures of 2 to 8 degrees Celsius (36°-46°F) and may remain stable for up to three years.

Reuters | Updated: 18-11-2020 05:00 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 05:00 IST
Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine induces quick immune response - study

Sinovac Biotech's experimental COVID-19 vaccine CoronaVac triggered a quick immune response but the level of antibodies produced was lower than in people who had recovered from the disease, preliminary trial results showed on Wednesday. While the early to mid-stage trials were not designed to assess the efficacy of CoronaVac, researchers said it could provide sufficient protection, based on their experience with other vaccines and data from preclinical studies with macaques.

The study comes hot on the heels of upbeat news this month from U.S. drugmakers Pfizer and Moderna as well as Russia that showed their experimental vaccines were over 90% effective based on interim data from large, late-stage trials. CoronaVac and four other experimental vaccines developed in China are currently undergoing late-stage trials to determine their effectiveness in preventing COVID-19.

The Sinovac findings, published in a peer-reviewed paper in medical journal The Lancet Infectious Diseases, came from results in Phase I and Phase II clinical trials in China involving more than 700 participants. "Our findings show that CoronaVac is capable of inducing a quick antibody response within four weeks of immunisation by giving two doses of the vaccine at a 14-day interval," Zhu Fengcai, one of the authors of the paper, said.

"We believe that this makes the vaccine suitable for emergency use during the pandemic," Zhu said in a statement published alongside the paper. Researchers said the findings from large, late-stage studies, or Phase III trials, would be crucial to determine if the immune response generated by CoronaVac was sufficient to protect people from the coronavirus infection.

Sinovac is currently running three Phase III trials in Indonesia, Brazil and Turkey. Naor Bar-Zeev from Johns Hopkins University, who was not involved in the study, said the results must be interpreted with caution until Phase III results are published.

"But even then, after Phase III trial completion and after licensure, we should prudently remain cautious," he said. 'ATTRACTIVE OPTION'

CoronaVac is one of three experimental COVID-19 vaccines China has been using to inoculate hundreds of thousands of people under an emergency use programme. The two other vaccines in China's emergency programme, both developed by institutes linked to Sinopharm, and another vaccine from CanSino Biologics, were also shown to be safe and triggered immune responses in early and mid-stage trials, according to peer-reviewed papers.

Gang Zeng, a Sinovac researcher involved in the CoronaVac study, said the vaccine could be an attractive option because it can be stored at normal fridge temperatures of 2 to 8 degrees Celsius (36°-46°F) and may remain stable for up to three years. "(It) would offer some advantages for distribution to regions where access to refrigeration is challenging," the author said.

By contrast, vaccines developed by Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna use a new technology called synthetic messenger RNA (mRNA) to activate the immune system against the virus and require far colder storage. Pfizer's vaccine must be stored and transported at -70C though it can be kept in a normal fridge for up to five days, or up to 15 days in a thermal shipping box. Moderna's candidate is expected to be stable at normal fridge temperatures for 30 days but for storage of up to six months it needs to be kept at -20C.

CoronaVac is also being considered by Brazil and Indonesia for inoculations in the coming months. Indonesia has sought emergency authorisation to start a mass vaccination campaign by the end of the year and vaccines produced by Sinovac and China's Sinopharm are slated to be used in the early stages of the campaign.

Brazil's Sao Paulo also plans to roll out CoronaVac as early as January and has agreed a supply deal with Sinovac.

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

Health News Roundup: Coronavirus cases in India drop to lowest since mid-July; WHO reports 65 staff infections since pandemic began and more

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov. 17

Microsoft Surface Go 2 and Surface Book 3 now available in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

In shock move, U.S. to drop charges against ex-Mexican defense minister

The United States will drop drug charges against former Mexican Defense Minister Salvador Cienfuegos and turn over the investigation of his alleged crimes to Mexico, officials said on Tuesday, after the Mexican government had chafed U.S. pr...

Trump ally McCarthy is reelected leader of House Republicans

Rep Kevin McCarthy easily won reelection as House Republican leader Tuesday, a stunning turnaround as the entire GOP leadership team was rewarded by their colleagues for reducing the Democrats House advantage in the November election. McCar...

Soccer-Ecuador hit Colombia for six in World Cup qualifier

Colombia conceded six goals in a World Cup qualifier for the first time since 1977 on Tuesday as they went down 6-1 to a superb display from Ecuador in Quito. The six goals were as many as Ecuador had scored in their previous 16 games again...

Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine induces quick immune response - study

Sinovac Biotechs experimental COVID-19 vaccine CoronaVac triggered a quick immune response but the level of antibodies produced was lower than in people who had recovered from the disease, preliminary trial results showed on Wednesday. Whil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020