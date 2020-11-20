Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 cases soar in Brazil's largest indigenous reservation

The data was gathered from the indigenous health service and a survey by radio communication with the 366 villages, some of them still very isolated, across the 96,650 square kilometers (37,320 square miles) of reservation. The report accused the government of failing to protect the Yanomami people from the pandemic.

Reuters | Brailia | Updated: 20-11-2020 03:19 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 03:17 IST
COVID-19 cases soar in Brazil's largest indigenous reservation
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The coronavirus has spread rapidly through the Yanomami indigenous reservation in northern Brazil and more than a third of its 27,000 people could have been exposed, according to a report produced by their leaders.

The Yanomami's territory, which is also home to 600 Ye'kwana people, is the largest indigenous reservation in Brazil. It is threatened by swarms of illegal gold miners who have invaded their lands bordering Venezuela and are thought to be a major contagion risk. Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the reservation have risen some 260% between August and October, said the report, released on Thursday by the Yanomami and Ye'kwana Leadership Forum.

So far, there have been 1,202 confirmed cases and 23 deaths, the report said. The data was gathered from the indigenous health service and a survey by radio communication with the 366 villages, some of them still very isolated, across the 96,650 square kilometers (37,320 square miles) of reservation.

The report accused the government of failing to protect the Yanomami people from the pandemic. It said only 4.7% of the reservation's population had been tested for COVID-19 and 70% of those tested were positive, but no tests had been done in one third of the villages. "Every day more and more Yanomami are being exposed to infection by the virus," Dario Kopenawa, vice president of the Hutukara Yanomami Association and son of its main shaman Davi Kopenawa, told Reuters by telephone.

"There are health professionals working here, but too few and they have no equipment. The federal government does not provide enough support," he said. In July, a military mission visited a remote part of the reservation in helicopters, bringing protective equipment and medical supplies.

But its arrival with a group of journalists annoyed Yanomami leaders who saw it as an unannounced media show that undermined the tribe's efforts to remain isolated from contagion. The government's indigenous health service Sesai did not respond to a request for comment.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

Black Clover Chapter 272 spoilers leaked, Nacht will defeat Asta, Liebe, what more we know

Bharti Infratel says merger with Indus Towers complete; Vodafone Idea gets Rs 3,760.1 cr cash for its 11.15 pc holding in Indus: Co filing.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Golf-Wallace, Villegas power through wind for share of RSM Classic lead

Britains Matt Wallace and Colombias Camilo Villegas shared a one-stroke lead after players struggled through windy conditions in the first round of the RSM Classic on Thursday. Wallace started strongly with five birdies and a bogey on the f...

Italy to start COVID vaccinations in January

A significant number of Italians who want to be vaccinated against COVID-19 should have received their shots by next September, Italys special commissioner for the virus emergency said Thursday. Italy is set to receive 3.4 million doses of ...

Soccer-Colombia's Rodriguez denies bust-up after Ecuador mauling

Colombias James Rodriguez has strongly denied reports he was involved in a dressing-room bust-up after the national teams 6-1 defeat by Ecuador in a World Cup qualifier this week. The Everton midfielder said the speculation about confrontat...

Fearing Turkish role, France wants international supervision in Nagorno-Karabakh

France wants international supervision to implement a ceasefire in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict amid concerns in Paris that Russia and Turkey could strike a deal to cut out Western powers from future peace talks, the presidency said on Thu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020