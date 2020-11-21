Left Menu
New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm.

. DES11 PB-AMARINDER-VIRUS-DELHI Punjab ready to help Delhi govt to fight COVID crisis: Amarinder Chandigarh: Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday said Punjab was ready to provide all possible help to the Delhi government to combat the COVID-19 threat.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2020 21:11 IST
These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm. . DEL28 PB-FARMERS-TRAIN-2NDLD BLOCKADE Punjab farmers lift rail blockade for 15 days from Monday Chandigarh: In a move that may bring relief to the state facing an acute shortage of essential supplies, Punjab farmer bodies protesting against the Centre’s farm laws on Saturday decided to lift their blockade of passenger trains for 15 days from Monday. .

DES13 UP-HATHRAS Hathras rape victim's kin living in conditions akin to house arrest: Civil rights body Lucknow: A civil rights body on Saturday claimed that members of the Hathras rape victim’s family are living in conditions akin to house arrest and they fear for their lives once the CRPF cover given to them is withdrawn. . DES16 UP-KANPUR-AMBUSH Kanpur ambush: UP govt tells DGP to take action against over 30 policemen Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has directed the state DGP to initiate action against over 30 police personnel for laxity leading to the Kanpur ambush, in which eight policemen were killed by henchmen of gangster Vikas Dubey in July this year. .

DES15 PRIYANKA-UP-TOXIC LIQUOR UP toxic liquor deaths: Priyanka slams Yogi govt, asks why action not taken against liquor mafia New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday attacked the Yogi Adityanath government over deaths due to toxic liquor in Uttar Pradesh and asked why the state dispensation had not acted against the liquor mafia. . DES42 UP-BIRTHDAY-LD-FIRING Man dies of accidental firing in SP MLC's official residence, four arrested Lucknow: A 35-year-old man died of gunshot injuries suffered in an accidental firing amid the “playful scuffle” among friends for a pistol during a birthday celebration at the official residence of Samajwadi Party MLC Amit Yadav, police said on Saturday. .

DES22 UP-PM PM to lay foundation stones for water supply projects in parched Vindhya region Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Sunday digitally lay the foundation stones for rural drinking water supply projects worth Rs 5,555 crore in Mirzapur and Sonbhadra districts of Uttar Pradesh. . DES39 RJ-VIRUS-CASES  COVID-19: 3,007 people in Rajasthan test positive Jaipur: Rajasthan reported 3,007 fresh cases of the coronavirus on Saturday, the highest in a single-day, and 16 deaths, according to an official report. .

DES40 HP-COVID-SHOPS COVID-19: Markets in Shimla to be closed on Sundays Shimla: Amid a spike in COVID-19 cases, the administration has directed all markets in Shimla district to be closed on Sundays. . DES9 UKD-GARDEN India's first moss garden comes up near Nainital Dehradun: India's first moss garden has been developed at Khurpatal in Nainital district, officials said on Saturday. .

DES27 UKD-VIRUS 512 more test positive for COVID-19 in U'khand Dehradun: Uttarakhand's coronavirus tally rose to 70,790 on Saturday with 512 more people testing positive for the disease, while eight infected patients died in the state, according to a health department bulletin.. .

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

Latest News

UP: Body of man found inside car; 2 held

The body of a man was found inside a car parked on the Kazipura-Nayphal road here, police said on Saturday. Two people have been arrested for their involvement in the alleged murder, they said.The victim, Rashid, had come to the Holy Cross ...

TN CM seeks Centre s aid for river linking project

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Saturday sought the Centres intervention in expediting the GodavariCauvery Grand Anicut link project. He also sought its intervention in sanctioning funds for the Cauvery KattalaiGundar link projec...

NDMC earmarks 52 wooden pyres, 3 CNG furnaces for cremating COVID bodies

North Delhi Municipal Corporation earmarked 52 out of 104 wooden pyres and three CNG furnaces for the cremation of COVID-19 dead bodies of Nigam Bodh Ghat in the national capital, while three more CNG furnaces are likely to start from comin...

'People need mountains': Swiss ski resorts buck Alpine lockdowns

Blue skies over the Matterhorn drew skiers and snowboarders to Zermatt on Saturday, as well as police to break up crowds, as Switzerlands modest coronavirus restrictions allowed near-normal operations while other Alpine resorts keep their l...
