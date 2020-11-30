Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Modi to chair all-party meeting to discuss COVID-19 situation on Dec 4

The Union government has called an all-party meeting to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic situation on December 4, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to interact with floor leaders of various parties from both houses of parliament, official sources said on Monday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-11-2020 17:41 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 17:13 IST
PM Modi to chair all-party meeting to discuss COVID-19 situation on Dec 4
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

The Union government has called an all-party meeting to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic situation on December 4, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to interact with floor leaders of various parties from both houses of parliament, official sources said on Monday. The Parliamentary Affairs Ministry is coordinating the meeting and has extended invitation to all parties, they said.

Floor leaders of all parties from Lok Sabha as well as Rajya Sabha have been invited for the meeting, which will be held virtually on Friday from 10.30 am onwards, sources told PTI, adding that Modi will chair it. This will be the second all-party meeting called by the government to discuss the COVID-19 situation since the outbreak of the pandemic. The first meeting was held on April 20 amid a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the virus.

The top brass of the government including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah besides Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and Parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi will also attend the meeting, they said. The government is likely to brief the parliamentarians about various steps it has taken to deal with the pandemic and may also touch upon the advances being made in vaccine development and distribution.

The floor leaders of different parties include Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Ghulam Nabi Azad of the Congress, Sudip Bandyopadhyay and Derek O' Brien of the Trinamool Congress, Midhun Reddy and Vijayasai Reddy of the YSR Congress among others. Modi has held multiple meetings with chief ministers, laying special emphasis on states with high COVID-19 caseload, to review the situation there and offer suggestions. The prime minister on Monday held a virtual meeting with three teams working on developing and manufacturing COVID-19 vaccine. He had also visited pharmaceutical companies in Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Pune on Saturday, to review coronavirus vaccine development work there.

TRENDING

'Kill the beast' : CRPF commando's last message to his colleague

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus; Gaza gets vital medical aid as hospitals struggle with rising infections and more

Corrugated packaging box makers facing raw material cost shock

Simu Liu wraps 'Kim's Convenience' season 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Guj pvt schools to act against parents unwilling to pay fees

A union representing nearly 15,000 self-financed schools in Gujarat has decided to stop imparting online education to those children whose parents have not paid fees since June and show no inclination in doing so in the near future, an offi...

Biden twists ankle while playing with his dog

US President-elect Joe Biden has sustained a sprain to his right foot while playing with his dog, officials said Sunday. Initial X-rays are reassuring that there is no obvious fracture, and he will be getting an additional CT for more detai...

CNG stations at petrol pumps not to be opened for third party access

CNG stations anchored on petrol pumps will not be open to third party hiring, gas regulator PNGRB has said. Also, oil marketing companies - such as Indian Oil Corp IOC - will be barred from setting up their own CNG dispensing units in their...

Vardhan, ICRS chairman distribute masks, soaps at Old Delhi Railway Station

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and chairman of the Indian Red Cross Society IRCS distributed masks and soaps at the Old Delhi Railway Station on Monday, stating it was the biggest weapon to fight COVID-19. Emphasizing on the importance...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020