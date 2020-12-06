Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjab seeks priority allocation of COVID-19 vaccine once available

The CM said that the data of healthcare workers, both in government and private sectors, had been compiled and shared on the digital platform.The committees for monitoring the vaccination programme at the state and at the district block levels had also been formed and ithas started functioning, he said.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-12-2020 20:20 IST | Created: 06-12-2020 20:17 IST
Punjab seeks priority allocation of COVID-19 vaccine once available
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure priority allocation of COVID-19 vaccine to Punjab on account of its higher mortality rate and high levels of co-morbidities in the state. In a letter to Modi, the CM said despite its relatively low caseload, Punjab has higher fatality rate due to coronavirus, and, therefore, it needs special attention in the allocation of the vaccine once available. Punjab has so far witnessed 1.55 lakh coronavirus cases and 4,905 deaths.

Pointing out that the vaccines currently under consideration would not perhaps reduce transmission much but prevent the disease from escalating to serious levels, Amarinder said their best use would therefore be among the most susceptible groups, including the elderly and persons having co-morbidities. According to a state government release, Amarinder also wanted to know if the COVID-19 vaccination exercise would be entirely funded by the Centre, including the cost of vaccines and supplies. He further asked for clarity on the principles based on which the priority groups are to be identified for sequential immunisation phases.

The CM also sought expansion of the definition of frontline workers for the purpose of immunisation to include administrative officials and others responsible for essential functions. While the definition of healthcare worker was relatively precise and Punjab had compiled data based on it, the definition of frontline workers lacked clarity, he opined. As of now, it seemed to include only security forces (police, armed forces) and municipal workers, with some mention of primary school teachers.

The CM said that while it appeared that private sector healthcare workers would be enumerated and that the Centre also intends to provide vaccines for them, the question did arise if the vaccines will also be provided to other priority groups and the general population, should they wish to receive from government providers. He thanked the Centre for supporting the state government during the pandemic and congratulated Modi for taking all special steps to make a vaccine available to the citizens of the country.

Amarinder said Punjab has already undertaken preparatory activities for an effective vaccination programme. The CM said that the data of healthcare workers, both in government and private sectors, had been compiled and shared on the digital platform.

The committees for monitoring the vaccination programme at the state and at the district/ block levels had also been formed and ithas started functioning, he said. Besides, the audit of cold-chain availability for storage and transportation of the vaccine has been conducted and the shortfall in the equipment shared with the central government, he added. The CM said that the total requirement of cold chain capacity at different temperatures cannot be clearly defined until the vaccine product is identified and the dosage availability intimated through Centre.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 to deal with bigger problems, thousands of lives at stake

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 titled ‘Battle of Heaven and Earth’ detailed spoilers released

Black Clover Chapter 274 titled ‘Outbreak of War’, Mereoleona attacks demon

One Punch Man Chapter 137’s possible release in Jan 2021, Saitama is missing in action

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

Italy's COVID-19 death toll passes 60,000, with 564 new fatalities

Italy reported 564 COVID-related deaths on Sunday, down from 662 the day before and taking the official toll since its outbreak began in February to 60,078, according to health ministry data.The health ministry also reported 18,887 new infe...

PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9:35pm

Following is a stateUT-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 935pm, according to data provided by various governmentsStateUT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------An...

COVID-19 recoveries go past 5.72 lakh, new cases at 4,777

Keralas COVID-19 recoveries on Sunday crossed 5.72 lakh as 5,217 people recuperated from the disease and 4,777 new cases were reported, Health Minister K K Shailaja said. The total virus caseload mounted to 6,36,392 and 60,924 are presentl...

COVID-19: Nagpur sees 308 cases, 11 deaths; 416 discharged

Nagpur district on Sunday saw 308COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 1,14,526, while 11 deaths increased the toll to 3,735, an official saidHe said 416 people were discharged during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 1,05,154The num...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020