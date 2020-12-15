Left Menu
France's new coronavirus cases up, hospitalisations down

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 15-12-2020 23:45 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 23:45 IST
French health authorities on Tuesday reported 11,532 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, up from Monday's 3,063, but largely stable from Sunday's 11,533, while the number of people hospitalised for the disease resumed its decline.

The number of people in France who have died from COVID-19 infections rose by 790 to 59,072 from 371 on Monday. The cumulative number of cases in France now totals 2,391,447, the fifth-highest in the world.

