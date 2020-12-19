Left Menu
PM Modi to roll out SEHAT scheme in J&K next week

He directed chief medical officers CMOs to expedite the process of registration under this scheme so that no family is left out.Dulloo also asked the officers to utilise the services of the Common Service Centre CSC operators effectively for successful implementation of SEHAT scheme, the spokesperson said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 19-12-2020 16:55 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 16:46 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will roll out the Social Endeavour for Health and Telemedicine (SEHAT) scheme in Jammu and Kashmir on December 26, an official spokesperson said here on Saturday. He said Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education, Atal Dulloo chaired a review meeting here to ensure smooth implementation of the scheme.

At the meeting, Dulloo impressed upon officers to keep all arrangements in place for effective roll-out of the scheme by the prime minister and also to ensure that the process of card distribution is expedited so that maximum people take its benefits, the spokesperson said. He directed chief medical officers (CMOs) to expedite the process of registration under this scheme so that no family is left out.

Dulloo also asked the officers to utilise the services of the Common Service Centre (CSC) operators effectively for successful implementation of SEHAT scheme, the spokesperson said. Regarding the Ayushman Bharat Jan Arogya Yojana, the financial commissioner directed the officers to see that all Indoor Patient Department (IPD) cases are registered under this scheme besides COVID patients.

The financial commissioner asked the administrators and principals of different medical colleges to utilise the services of Arogya Mitras effectively so that maximum people are covered under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, the spokesperson said. Dulloo also directed the managing director of the J&K Medical Supplies Corporation Limited to keep medicines available for the hospitals so that the public does not face any inconvenience, the official added.

