Left Menu
Development News Edition

South Korea rolls out mass testing for 70,000 prisoners and staff

South Korea rolled out mass testing for 52 prisons in the country after a massive prison outbreak and may extend flight suspensions from Britain in a bid to prevent the spread of coronavirus cases, the health minister said on Wednesday. Over half of the total 2,292 inmates and personnel in a prison in southeastern Seoul were tested positive after a first cluster infection was reported within the prison last month, Yoon Tae-ho, a senior health ministry official, told a briefing.

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 06-01-2021 09:53 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 09:32 IST
South Korea rolls out mass testing for 70,000 prisoners and staff
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

South Korea rolled out mass testing for 52 prisons in the country after a massive prison outbreak and may extend flight suspensions from Britain in a bid to prevent the spread of coronavirus cases, the health minister said on Wednesday.

Over half of the total 2,292 inmates and personnel in a prison in southeastern Seoul were tested positive after a first cluster infection was reported within the prison last month, Yoon Tae-ho, a senior health ministry official, told a briefing. The justice ministry is separating the confirmed inmates by transferring them to a designated hospital, said Yoon.

Authorities will complete mass testing on some 70,000 prison inmates and staff nationwide, as the number of confirmed cases linked to prisons throughout the country surged to 1,191. The health authorities will also decide whether to extend flight suspensions from Britain after at least 12 cases of a new strain of the coronavirus had been found, said Yoon.

The country had already extended a ban on direct flights from Britain until Jan. 7, and required any passengers arriving from that country or South Africa to undergo testing before departure. The country reported 840 new cases as of midnight on Tuesday, a slight uptick from 1,029 a day before, bringing the national tally to 65,818 infections with 1,027 deaths.

The number of deaths linked to the coronavirus in South Korea passed 1,000 on Tuesday.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

NYSE says no longer intends to move forward with delisting 3 Chinese telcos

NYSE says no longer intends to delist three Chinese telecom firms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Woman's corpse found on railway tracks in Telangana's Medchal-Malkajgiri

Telangana Police on Tuesday found an unidentified corpse of a 35-year-old woman near railway tracks under Ghatkesar police station limits. N Chandra Babu, Inspector of Police posted at Gatkesar police station while speaking to ANI over the ...

Chip giant Qualcomm names President Amon as new CEO

Qualcomm Inc said on Tuesday it had named its president and chip division head Cristiano Amon as its new chief executive, replacing Steven Mollenkopf effective June 30. Amon has been with the company since 1995 and became president in 2018....

People News Roundup: Kimmel, Corden take shows back home as Hollywood urged to halt filming

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Kimmel, Corden take shows back home as Hollywood urged to halt filmingJames Corden and Jimmy Kimmel are taking their late night talk shows back home due to a surge in coronavirus cases in...

Adil Hussain wraps 'Foot Prints on Water' shoot

Actor Adil Hussain has finished shooting for his forthcoming film, Foot Prints on Water, directed by debutante Nathalia Syam. The actor plays an illegal immigrant living in the United Kingdom in the film, backed by Mohaan Nadaar.Hussain too...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021