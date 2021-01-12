Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump administration to deliver guidelines to speed up vaccinations - Axios

The drive to speed up the process will also include expanding venues where people can get vaccinated to community health centers and more pharmacies, according to the report. Nearly 9 million people in the United States had been given their first COVID-19 vaccination dose as of Monday, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-01-2021 16:51 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 16:32 IST
Trump administration to deliver guidelines to speed up vaccinations - Axios
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump will deliver new guidelines on Tuesday aimed at getting coronavirus vaccinations moving faster, Axios reported https://www.axios.com/trump-coronavirus-vaccines-seniors-doses-faster-ca22e892-71d4-4e04-9219-b41fec799524.html.

The new guidelines will suggest opening up vaccinations to everyone older than 65, the report said, citing a senior administration official. The drive to speed up the process will also include expanding venues where people can get vaccinated to community health centers and more pharmacies, according to the report.

Nearly 9 million people in the United States had been given their first COVID-19 vaccination dose as of Monday, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But public health experts have said no U.S. state has so far come close to using up its federal allotments of vaccines, a much slower-than-expected roll-out blamed in part on rigid rules sharply limiting who can be inoculated.

States have so far been prioritizing healthcare workers and elderly long-term care residents for the first vaccinations. The CDC has laid out a possible framework of three distribution phases, suggesting essential workers and people aged 65 and older as the next priority.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

Microsoft, Alphabet's Verily partner to accelerate new innovations in biomedicine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

France pushes EU Commission on winemaker support fund after U.S. tariffs

France urged the European Commission on Tuesday to quickly answer its request to compensate French winemakers for U.S. trade tariffs as Washington added new levies on the sector. The U.S. government said on Monday it would begin collecting ...

No overall shortage of oxygen in hospitals for COVID-19 patients, UK health minister says

There is no national shortage of oxygen to treat COVID-19 patients, British health minister Matt Hancock said on Tuesday, but some patients had to go different hospitals when local capacity has been used up.The limitation is not the supply ...

Ireland to lay bare scandal of baby deaths at Church-run homes

An Irish inquiry into alarming death rates among newborns at church-run homes for unwed mothers will hand down its final report on Tuesday, laying bare one of the Catholic Churchs darkest chapters and leading to demands for state compensati...

Inside Israel’s social media campaign to woo the Middle East

Working in close quarters, surrounded by maps of the Middle East, a small team based in Israels foreign ministry are focusing their sights on the Arab world.Their mission using social media to convince Arabs to embrace the Jewish state. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021