J&J likely to apply for EU approval for COVID vaccine in February -lawmaker

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 13-01-2021 17:37 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 17:12 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

U.S. firm Johnson & Johnson is likely to apply for EU approval for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate in February, a top lawmaker said on Wednesday.

"EU Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides announced during our (EU lawmakers) group meeting this morning that the vaccine manufacturer Johnson & Johnson is likely to submit an application for approval to the EU for their vaccine in February," said Peter Liese, who represents health matters for the EU's centre-right group, the assembly's largest.

