German economy likely stagnated in fourth quarter - stats office

The German economy likely stagnated in the fourth quarter, the statistics office said on Thursday, suggesting that Europe's largest economy so far has managed to get relatively well through the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The office also said there was a slightly positive statistical overhang of roughly 1.5% at the end of last year. This means the economy is carrying some momentum into 2021 despite stricter lockdown measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)