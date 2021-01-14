2,200 health staff in Amravati division to get vaccine on Jan 16

As many as 2,200 healthcareworkers in Amravati division of Maharashtra will beadministered the COVID-19 vaccine on January 16, the first dayof the vaccination drive, an official said on Thursday.

At least 69,880 health workers will receive thevaccine in the first phase of the drive in Amravati division,which comprises Amravati, Akola, Buldana, Washim and Yavatmaldistricts, divisional commissioner Piyush Singh said.

A total of 70,000 doses of the vaccine reached Akolalate on Wednesday night and these were later dispatched to thedistricts, the official said.

The number of vaccination centres across the divisionhas been brought down to 22 from the previous 27, he said.

Amravati and Yavatmal districts will have five centreseach, Buldhana will have six and Akola and Washim will havethree vaccination centres each, the official said.

At least 100 health workers will be inoculated at eachof the 22 centres across the division on January 16 and thesecond dose of the vaccine will be given to them after 28days, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)