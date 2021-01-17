165 birds found dead in Rajasthan today

Left Menu
A total of 165 birds were found dead within a day in Rajasthan, reported State's Animal Husbandry Department on Sunday.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 17-01-2021 19:06 IST | Created: 17-01-2021 19:06 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A total of 165 birds were found dead within a day in Rajasthan, reported State's Animal Husbandry Department on Sunday. A total of 67 samples from 17 districts have been found positive for bird flu till date.

The department also said around 5,295 birds have died in the state since December 25. The avian flu has affected 17 districts across the states who are struggling to contain the spread of influenza, Animal Husbandry Department added. After the Centre issued several advisories on the spread of bird flu across the country, state governments have been undertaking awareness campaigns through newspaper advertisements, social media platforms, in a bid to inform the general public, the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying (FAHD) informed on Thursday.

Many states have already banned the entry of poultry from other states, which are on alert due to bird flu. This has also led to the loss of the poultry business across the country. As bird flu cases were detected across 10 states in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on January 11 that the poultry farms, zoos, and water bodies will be continuously monitored to contain the disease.

Avian influenza is the disease caused by infection with avian (bird) influenza (flu) Type A viruses. This is said to occur naturally among wild aquatic birds worldwide and can infect domestic poultry and other birds and animals, as per the Centre for Disease Control. (ANI)

