Highlights from the Southern region at 5 PM.PTI | Chennai | Updated: 18-01-2021 17:17 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 17:03 IST
MDS1 TL-VIRUS-CASES Telangana adds 206 new coronavirus cases, 2 deathstake toll to 1,579 Hyderabad: Telangana recorded 206 fresh COVID-19cases, taking the total positives to nearly 2.92 lakh whiletwo fatalities pushed the toll to 1,579, the state governmentsaid on Monday.
MDS3 PD-VIRUS-CASES Puducherry logs 23 fresh COVID-19 cases, one deathpushes toll to 643 Puducherry: Puducherry logged 23 new coronavirus casesduring the last 24 hours taking the overall tally to 38,669, atop Health department official said on Monday.
MDS6 KA-BORDER-PROTEST Karnataka political leaders blast Thackeray, protestserupt over his statement on border issue Bengaluru: Protests erupted in parts of Karnataka onMonday including in the district headquarters city of Belagavion Monday in a strong condemnation of Maharashtra ChiefMinister Uddhav Thackeray's statement on the sensitive borderissue.
MDS5 TL-NAIDU Vice Prez suggests corporates to encourage whistle-blowing mechanism Hyderabad: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Mondaysuggested all corporates to encourage whistle-blowingmechanism and provide adequate safeguards for the protectionof whistle-blowers.
MES2 TL-FATHER-SON Man sets 10-year-old son ablaze for not studying Hyderabad: Angry over his 10-year-old son notfocussing on studies, a man poured turpentine oil and sethim ablaze, police said on Monday.
