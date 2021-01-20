Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cut in supplies of Pfizer coronavirus vaccines to hit Canada, Europe too

Pfizer Inc told Canada on Tuesday it will receive no coronavirus vaccines next week, officials said, an unexpected development that promises more pain for provinces already complaining about a shortage of supplies.

Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 20-01-2021 02:33 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 02:08 IST
Cut in supplies of Pfizer coronavirus vaccines to hit Canada, Europe too
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Pfizer Inc told Canada on Tuesday it will receive no coronavirus vaccines next week, officials said, an unexpected development that promises more pain for provinces already complaining about a shortage of supplies. Pfizer said last week it would slow production in late January and early February because of changes in manufacturing processes, resulting in a supply cut for Canada and European Union nations.

Canada had already predicted last week that Pfizer shipments would be cut in half over the next month. But Major-General Deny Fortin, who is helping organize the inoculation campaign, said Pfizer had now announced all Canadian deliveries promised for the week starting Jan. 25 would be pushed back into February. "The effect next week will be severe, more severe than we had initially expected," he told reporters, predicting "a considerable impact" in all 10 provinces.

Pfizer still planned to meet commitments to supply up to 4 million doses of the vaccine by the end of March, he said. Canada, struggling to deal with a rapidly spreading second wave of the coronavirus, has reported a total of 18,120 deaths and 715,072 cases so far.

European governments last week said the Pfizer supply problems were unacceptable and meant the credibility of their vaccination programs was at risk. Canadian Procurement Minister Anita Anand said the delay was "very disappointing", adding she had insisted to Pfizer over the weekend that Canada be treated fairly and not be forced to wait longer than other nations for vaccines.

"Pfizer assured me and Canada of equitable treatment," she told reporters. "Pfizer Canada has assured us that we will have our full allotment and I believe Europe will also receive its full allotment." The premier of Alberta said on Monday his province would run out of doses within a day.

The premier of Ontario, the most populous province, said Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau should be doing more to pressure the head of Pfizer. "We've got to be on these guys like a blanket. I'd be outside that guy's house - every time he moved, I'd say 'Where's our vaccines'?" Doug Ford told reporters.

Quebec Premier Francois Legault urged Ottawa to ban non-essential international travel and better enforce a mandatory 14-day quarantine for arriving passengers. Trudeau, in a separate briefing, told Canadians not to travel abroad and said Ottawa could if necessary "introduce new measures without warning". He did not give details. (Additional reporting by Allison Lampert in Montreal and Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank remain systemically important banks: RBI

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities, oil rally in anticipation of more U.S. stimulus spending

Global equity benchmarks jumped and safe-haven currencies such as the U.S. dollar dipped on Tuesday as Janet Yellen used a confirmation hearing on her appointment as Treasury secretary to bolster the case for additional fiscal stimulus. The...

Trump administration issues last-minute Arctic refuge drilling leases

The Trump administration said on Tuesday it had issued drilling leases on more than 400,000 acres of Alaskas Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, delivering on a promise to fossil fuel proponents on President Donald Trumps last full day in offi...

U.S. secretary of state nominee Blinken sees strong foundation for bipartisan China policy

President-elect Joe Bidens nominee for secretary of state, Antony Blinken, said on Tuesday he believed President Donald Trump was right in taking a tougher approach to China - even if he did not agree with all his methods - and endorsed the...

Netflix says borrowing to end as global membership tops 200 million

Netflix Inc said on Tuesday its global subscriber rolls crossed 200 million at the end of 2020 and projected it will no longer need to borrow funds to keep financing its broad slate of streaming TV shows and movies, sending shares up 12 aft...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021