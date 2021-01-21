Left Menu
New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 5 pm.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2021 17:05 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 17:05 IST
DES21 PB-BIRD-FLU 53,000 poultry birds to be culled at Punjab's Mohali Chandigarh: Around 53,000 birds of two poultry farms in Punjab's Mohali are to be culled after some samples from there testing positive for avian flu, a senior official said on Thursday.

DES5 PB-FARMERS-COMPENSATION Punjab govt gives Rs 5 lakh each to families of 4 farmers who died during protest against farm laws Ludhiana: A compensation of Rs 5 lakh each has been given to the families of four farmers from Ludhiana who lost their lives while participating in the ongoing protest against the Centre's agricultural reforms, a senior officer said on Thursday.

DES23 UP-VACCINE UP: Second day of COVID vaccine drive on Friday Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh authorities hope to vaccinate around 1.5 lakh health workers on Friday, the second day of the COVID vaccination drive in the state.

DES14 UP-VIRUS-CASES Uttar Pradesh reports six more COVID-19 deaths, 195 new cases Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh recorded six COVID-19-linked fatalities on Thursday, taking the death toll due to the disease to 8,597 in the state, while 195 fresh cases pushed its infection tally to 5,97,823, officials said here.

DES3 HP-DALAI LAMA-BIDEN Dalai Lama congratulates US President Joe Biden Dharamsala (HP): Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on Thursday congratulated Joe Biden for being sworn in as the 46th President of the United States and thanked him for his long-standing support for the Tibetan people.

