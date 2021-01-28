Left Menu

Maha: 40,187 health workers get vaccines; total 2,19,696

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-01-2021 22:51 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 22:50 IST
Maha: 40,187 health workers get vaccines; total 2,19,696
Representative Image

As many as 40,187 healthcareworkers, or 73 per cent of the targeted beneficiaries,received vaccine doses on Thursday in Maharashtra, taking thenumber of those inoculated against COVID-19 so far to2,19,696, the state health department said.

A statement from the health department said 40,187healthcare workers, or 73 per cent of the plannedbeneficiaries for the day, were administered vaccine doses at538 centres in different parts of the state.

The highest turnout was 111 per cent in Dhule followedby Beed, Palghar,Nanded,Sindhudurgand Thane where thevaccination figure was more than 90 per cent, the statementsaid.

So far, 2,19,696 healthcare workers have beenvaccinated against COVID-19, principal secretary (health)Pradeep Vyas.

In Mumbai city, 1,588 healthcare workers receivedvaccine shots, taking the total to 9,873, the statement said.

In Mumbai suburbs, 2,842 beneficiaries wereinoculated, pushing the total to 16,918, it added.

