Left Menu

South Korea warns of Lunar New Year virus risks

PTI | Seoul | Updated: 31-01-2021 14:56 IST | Created: 31-01-2021 14:52 IST
South Korea warns of Lunar New Year virus risks
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

South Korea says it will maintain elevated social distancing measures for at least two more weeks as health officials raise concerns about a possible surge in coronavirus infections surrounding February's Lunar New Year holidays.

Vice Health Minister Kang Do-tae on Sunday pleaded with people to stay home during the holidays as he announced the government decision to extend a clampdown on private social gatherings of five or more people through the end of the holiday on February 14.

The government will also maintain restrictions on indoor dining in the Seoul metropolitan area for another two weeks, requiring restaurants to provide only deliveries and take out after 9 p.m.

Kang said officials are also concerned about how the toughened social distancing rules are hurting business owners and that they could possibly decide to ease some restrictions after monitoring the spread of the virus for another week.

South Korea reported another new 355 cases on Sunday, bringing the national caseload since the pandemic began to 78,205, including 1,420 deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover episode 162 titled ‘The Great War Breaks Out’, release date, synopsis & many more

West Virginia newspaper publisher sues Google, Facebook

Italy's medicines agency approves AstraZeneca's COVID vaccine, source says

Colombia reaches COVID-19 vaccine agreements with Moderna, Sinovac

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Philippines logs 2,103 new COVID-19 cases

Manila Philippines, January 31 ANIXinhua The Department of Health DOH of the Philippines reported on Sunday 2,103 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 525,618. The death toll cli...

10 illegal foreign fishing boats, contraband worth Rs 1,500 crore seized by Coast Guard in 2020

The Indian Coast Guard ICG seized contraband worth Rs 1,500 crore and 10 illegal foreign fishing boats with 80 miscreants in the Indian exclusive economic zone in 2020, an official statement said on Sunday.A countrys exclusive economic zone...

Madhuri Dixit wishes Preity Zinta on her 46th birthday

On the occasion of Bollywood actor Preity Zintas 46th birthday, Madhuri Dixit extended her heartfelt wishes for B-towns dimple queen on social media. The Dhak Dhak girl of Bollywood took to her Twitter handle on Sunday and tweeted birthday ...

Italian president has not contacted former ECB chief Draghi -source

Media reports saying Italian President Sergio Mattarella had contacted ex-European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi are groundless, a source in the presidents office said, adding there had been no contact since a political crisis started.La ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021