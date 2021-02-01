EU's Von Der Leyen says Astrazeneca will deliver 9 mln more vaccine doses

EU's Von Der Leyen says Astrazeneca will deliver 9 mln more vaccine dosesReuters | Updated: 01-02-2021 00:03 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 00:02 IST
EU Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen said on Sunday Astrazeneca Plc will deliver 9 million additional COVID-19 vaccine doses in the first quarter, making a total of 40 million doses to Europe.
Astrazeneca will start deliveries one week earlier than scheduled, Von Der Leyen said on twitter.
"The company will also expand its manufacturing capacity in Europe," she said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
