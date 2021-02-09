Left Menu

UK's reported COVID-19 cases fall again, deaths increase

Reuters | London | Updated: 09-02-2021 21:42 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 21:42 IST
UK's reported COVID-19 cases fall again, deaths increase

Britain recorded another fall in the number of new daily COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, although there was an increase in the reported death toll.

There were 12,364 people who tested positive for the virus in the latest daily total, down from 14,104 on Monday which was the lowest figure since Dec. 8.

The number of new deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test rose to 1,052 from 333 on Monday. The government also said 12.646 million people had received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine up to Monday.

Also Read: Britain to help other countries track down coronavirus variants

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

