Left Menu

New York will reopen stadiums with limited capacity

New York state will allow large stadiums and arenas, such as Citi Field and Madison Square Garden, to reopen for sports and concerts later this month, with sharply limited capacity and other measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Reuters | New York | Updated: 11-02-2021 00:58 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 00:47 IST
New York will reopen stadiums with limited capacity
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@WgtnPhoenixFC)

New York state will allow large stadiums and arenas, such as Citi Field and Madison Square Garden, to reopen for sports and concerts later this month, with sharply limited capacity and other measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Any stadium that can fit more than 10,000 people can stage events beginning on Feb. 23 at 10% capacity so long as the state's Department of Health signs off on its safety plans, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Wednesday.

Brooklyn's Barclays Center has already won approval for a basketball game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Sacramento Kings on that day, Cuomo said. Some venues, including Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, have already been redeployed as mass vaccination sites. State officials said they would discuss with venue managers how to continue vaccination efforts once sports and concerts return.

The venues must enforce all COVID-19 prevention measures, such as the mandatory wearing of face masks and social distancing, Cuomo said. Attendees must show evidence that they had tested negative for the novel coronavirus within 72 hours prior to the event's start. In January, Cuomo allowed a limited number of spectators at a Buffalo Bills NFL playoff game, the team's first in 24 years.

It was the first time spectators were at a professional sporting event in New York state since the coronavirus brought sports to a halt in mid-March. About 6,700 fans attended the game at the 72,000-seat Bills Stadium in Orchard Park, a suburb of Buffalo in western New York.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Release possible in March, Rumbling can be restarted

BRIEF-Tiktok Sale To Oracle, Walmart Is Shelved As Biden Reviews Security - WSJ

Google announces general availability of security groups for Workspace customers

U.S. users most popular targets for email attackers: Google study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Colombia launches agency to sell, rent former fighters' homes

Colombia launched a real estate agency on Wednesday to rent and sell properties handed over by former far-right paramilitaries and leftist guerrillas as a way of funding reparations for victims of the countys internal armed conflict.Real Es...

Biden announces new sanctions against Myanmar generals after coup

President Joe Biden said on Wednesday he had approved an executive order paving the way for new U.S. sanctions on Myanmar generals after the military detained elected leaders and seized power on Feb. 1. Biden said the executive order would ...

Modi assures Canada that India will strive to meet its vaccine needs

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday he had assured Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau that India would do its best to supply Canada with vaccines to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, potentially easing shortages faced in the c...

Honduras asks WHO for priority COVID-19 vaccines after storm devastation

Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez on Wednesday asked the World Health Organization WHO to make the Central American nation a priority in deliveries of COVID-19 vaccines, citing the devastating effects of two hurricanes.Honduras, whi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021