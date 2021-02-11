Left Menu

Colombia expecting 5.7 million COVID vaccine doses in February, March

Reuters | Updated: 11-02-2021 23:03 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 23:01 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Colombia is expecting to receive more than 5.7 million doses of vaccines to combat COVID-19 this month and next, via both bilateral deals and the COVAX mechanism, the health ministry said on Thursday.

The Andean country, set to administer its first vaccine dose on Feb. 20, is hoping to inoculate about 35 million people against the disease in 2021. It has so far recorded more than 2.1 million confirmed cases and over 56,000 deaths. First to be vaccinated will be front-line healthcare staff in intensive care units and hospitals which care for COVID patients, ministry official German Escobar said in a statement.

"Given its characteristics and cold-storage (requirements), this initial phase will be covered primarily with vaccines from Pfizer," Escobar said. Those over 80 will be vaccinated next.

In February Colombia expects to take delivery of 192,000 doses of Sinovac and 100,000 doses of Pfizer agreed through bilateral deals, the statement said. It is also set to receive 117,000 doses of Pfizer and 750,000 doses of AstraZenenca through the COVAX mechanism. In March Colombia expects 2.3 million doses from Sinovac and 500,000 from Pfizer through bilateral deals and 1.75 million from AstraZenaeca through COVAX.

How many vaccines ultimately arrive is dependent on confirmation by the pharmaceutical companies ahead of their shipment, the statement added. The World Health Organization may clear AstraZeneca's vaccine for emergency use as early as this week, a Pan American Health Organization official said on Wednesday.

