Left Menu

Israeli study finds 94% drop in symptomatic COVID-19 cases with Pfizer vaccine

"It shows unequivocally that Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine is extremely effective in the real world a week after the second dose, just as it was found to be in the clinical study," said Ran Balicer, Clalit's chief innovation officer. He added that the data indicates the Pfizer vaccine, which was developed in partnership with Germany's BioNTech, is even more effective two weeks or more after the second shot.

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 15-02-2021 01:06 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 01:05 IST
Israeli study finds 94% drop in symptomatic COVID-19 cases with Pfizer vaccine
Representative image

Israel's largest healthcare provider on Sunday reported a 94% drop in symptomatic COVID-19 infections among 600,000 people who received two doses of the Pfizer's vaccine in the country's biggest study to date. Health maintenance organization (HMO) Clalit, which covers more than half of all Israelis, said the same group was also 92% less likely to develop severe illness from the virus.

The comparison was against a group of the same size, with matching medical histories, who had not received the vaccine. "It shows unequivocally that Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine is extremely effective in the real world a week after the second dose, just as it was found to be in the clinical study," said Ran Balicer, Clalit's chief innovation officer.

He added that the data indicates the Pfizer vaccine, which was developed in partnership with Germany's BioNTech, is even more effective two weeks or more after the second shot. Researchers at the Weizmann Institute of Science, who have been tabulating national data, said on Sunday that a sharp decline in hospitalisation and serious illness identified earlier among the first age group to be vaccinated - aged 60 or older - was seen for the first time in those aged 55 and older.

Hospitalisations and serious illness were still rising in younger groups who began vaccinations weeks later. Israel has been conducting a rapid vaccine rollout and its database offers insights into vaccine effectiveness and at what point countries might attain herd immunity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Israel plans to reopen restaurants in March, restart tourism with Cyprus

Mexico gets AstraZeneca doses from India, expects more Pfizer, as it prepares for next phase

Serbia donates thousands of doses of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine to North Macedonia

Indiabulls Housing Fin to raise Rs 5,000 cr from securitisation in current quarter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Guinea declares new Ebola outbreak

Guinea declared a new Ebola outbreak on Sunday when tests came back positive for the virus after three people died and four fell ill in the southeast - the first resurgence of the disease there since the worlds worst outbreak in 2013-2016. ...

Poll predicts Catalan separatists to win regional election majority

Separatist parties looked set to win enough votes to keep a majority of seats in Catalonias regional parliament on Sunday, according to a poll by TV3 as polling stations closed. Even if official results confirm this outcome, it is unlikely ...

Duchess of Sussex expecting 2nd child, a sibling for Archie

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expecting their second child, their office confirmed Sunday.A spokesperson for the couple said in a statement We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are ove...

Kosovo's Vetevendosje set to win election, preliminary results show

Anti-establishment party Vetevendosje is set to win Kosovos parliamentary election with 46.8 of the votes, preliminary results based on a partial count on Sunday showed.The opposition Democratic Party of Kosovo PDK is forecast to come secon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021