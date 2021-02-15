Left Menu

Last-minute extension of Italian ski ban dismays Draghi's new allies

Allies of new Prime Minister Mario Draghi criticised on Monday one of his government's first moves - a decision to unexpectedly extend a shutdown of Italy's ski resorts just hours before the slopes had been due to re-open. After a months-long closure due to the coronavirus pandemic, Italian ski operators were poised to re-start their ski lifts on Monday, only to see their hopes dashed on Sunday evening when the health ministry said it would maintain the lockdown.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 15-02-2021 21:14 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 21:12 IST
Last-minute extension of Italian ski ban dismays Draghi's new allies
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr

Allies of new Prime Minister Mario Draghi criticised on Monday one of his government's first moves - a decision to unexpectedly extend a shutdown of Italy's ski resorts just hours before the slopes had been due to re-open.

After a months-long closure due to the coronavirus pandemic, Italian ski operators were poised to re-start their ski lifts on Monday, only to see their hopes dashed on Sunday evening when the health ministry said it would maintain the lockdown. Health experts said the decision was necessary because of the growing spread of the more contagious British variant of the virus. Tour operators and some of the biggest parties in Draghi's new unity government complained that the announcement had come far too late.

"We need to communicate in a timely fashion...Let's change tack," said Matteo Salvini, whose rightist League party has quit opposition ranks to join Draghi's administration, which was only sworn into office on Saturday. The centre-left Democratic Party (PD) was also unhappy.

"We are not questioning the ongoing health emergency, but they can't just shut things down hours before their reopening," PD Senate leader Andrea Marcucci said in a statement. Almost all ministers from the previous government have been replaced, but Health Minister Roberto Speranza has remained in place. He informed Draghi before announcing the ski decision, a political source said.

Ski operators were stunned to hear the ban on recreational skiing had been pushed back until March 5 - close to the end of the traditional season. "The timing of this move is completely absurd. We worked for two weeks, day and night, to guarantee a safe re-opening in line with the regulations," Michele Bertolini, head of the Ponte di Legno Alpine ski resort, told Reuters TV.

Most ski slopes are located in the northern regions, the worst affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Tour operators say they risk losing billions of euros as a result of the shutdown. "We had bookings, staff, everything ready to restart. Guests who were already here," said Alessandro Guerini, head of the local hoteliers' association in Ponte di Legno.

Although the number of daily COVID-19 cases in Italy has fallen from a high of some 40,000 in mid-November to under 15,000 now, the infection rate is edging higher and several hundred people continue to die each day. Italy's official death toll stands at 93,577 - the second highest in Europe after Britain and seventh highest worldwide. ($1 = 0.8247 euros) (Additional reporting by Giuseppe Fonte in Rome and Matteo Berlenga in Ponte di Legno Editing by Crispian Balmer and Mark Heinrich)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Lupin, Aurobindo units recall products in US market

Israel plans to reopen restaurants in March, restart tourism with Cyprus

Australia says Google, Facebook close to media pay deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

CIABC urges CSD to support premium Indian whiskey brands

Indian liquor makers have urged the Canteen Stores Department CSD, operated by the defence ministry, to support the domestic premium brands and continue its ban on imported liquor.The Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies CIA...

Inflation on rise but sugarcane rates stagnant; UP govt owes Rs 12,000 cr to farmers: Tikait

Prices of fuel and fertilizers have gone up but the procurement rate of sugarcane in Uttar Pradesh has remained stagnant for the last four years, BKU leader Rakesh Tikait said on Monday, claiming farmers cane dues worth Rs 12,000 crore are ...

Thiago struggles to adapt in tough start to Liverpool career

Thiago Alcantara was the stylish playmaker signed by Liverpool to provide an extra dimension to its midfield -- to deliver those special things, as manager Jurgen Klopp put it.Instead, the Spain international with the quick feet and even qu...

Portugal's daily COVID-19 deaths below 100 for first time in six weeks

The number of new daily COVID-19 deaths in Portugal fell to its lowest level in around six weeks on Monday, with infections also declining, adding to evidence that an alarming post-Christmas surge in the coronavirus pandemic is slowing. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021