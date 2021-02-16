EU to launch study programme for COVID-19 variants -von der Leyen
The programme, dubbed "HERA incubator," will bring together health authorities and laboratories and have its own funding, Ursula von der Leyen said in an interview with the French financial newspaper. Von der Leyen last week acknowledged failings in the EU's approval and rollout of vaccines against COVID-19 and said the bloc had learned lessons in the process after criticism of the slow roll-out of vaccines.Reuters | Updated: 16-02-2021 03:22 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 03:20 IST
The European Union will this week kick off a new programme to study mutations in the COVID-19 virus, in a bid to prepare for the next generation of vaccines that might be needed, the European Commission's president told Les Echos. The programme, dubbed "HERA incubator," will bring together health authorities and laboratories and have its own funding, Ursula von der Leyen said in an interview with the French financial newspaper. It will be launched on Wednesday.
"As of now, and in parallel to the efforts being made on the current vaccines, we have to help industrial companies develop production capacities for second generation vaccines," von der Leyen was quoted as saying. Von der Leyen last week acknowledged failings in the EU's approval and rollout of vaccines against COVID-19 and said the bloc had learned lessons in the process after criticism of the slow roll-out of vaccines.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Von der Leyen faces scrutiny over shaky EU vaccine strategy
Under fire, EU's von der Leyen defends vaccine strategy
EU's von der Leyen admits to failings in vaccine fight
EU's von der Leyen: reinforced civil protection mechanism will help tackle COVID crisis
EU not where it wants to be in vaccine fight - EU's von der Leyen