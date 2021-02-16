Left Menu

UK records a further 799 deaths from COVID-19

Reuters | London | Updated: 16-02-2021 21:58 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 21:43 IST
UK records a further 799 deaths from COVID-19
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Britain recorded a further 799 deaths from people who had tested positive for COVID-19 within 28 days, and a further 10,625 cases, data released on Tuesday showed.

The daily figure for deaths was up from the 230 recorded on Monday, however Monday's data tends to be distorted by delays in weekend reporting.

The official figures showed 15.6 million people have now had a first dose of a vaccine, while 546,165 have had a second dose.

Also Read: Britain's ASOS buys Topshop brand for 265 mln stg

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Petition to bring back Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is close to half a million signatures

Asa Butterfield shares vital info on Sex Education Season 3, know more on time jump

Miners, energy stocks lead UK stocks higher

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Egypt plans reopening of Libya embassy shut since 2014

Egypt is planning to reopen its embassy in Libyas capital for the first time in six years, according to Libyan officials and security sources, marking a shift to a more conciliatory approach to western Libya-based factions. The planned reop...

Business briefs

Homegrown short video platform Bolo Indya on Tuesday said it has collaborated with Dance With Madhuri -- a dance initiative backed by actress Madhuri Dixit-Nene.The initiative aims to enable users in the remotest parts of the country to lea...

BJP leader accuses Maha govt of corruption during outbreak

BJP leader Kirit Somaiyaon Tuesday said his party would bring out a black paper onthe corruption committed by the MVA government during thecoronavirus pandemic.He visited a COVID care centre here and told reportersthe oxygen system was non-...

We derive our motivation from fans in Kashmir, says hat-trick hero Lukman Adefemi

Much like the I-League table, the top scorers chart is as close as ever as we near the end of the first phase of the competition. The latest player to join the fray in the frantic race for the prestigious award is Real Kashmirs Nigerian str...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021