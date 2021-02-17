Left Menu

Great Escape? UK to return to work by July, Daily Mail says

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is considering a staged exit from COVID-19 lockdown that would see the United Kingdom's battered economy fully returning to work in July, the Daily Mail reported, citing government plans. The novel coronavirus, which emerged in China in late 2019, has killed 2.4 million people worldwide, upended normal life for billions and tipped the United Kingdom to its worst slump in 300 years.

Reuters | London | Updated: 17-02-2021 13:32 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 13:07 IST
Great Escape? UK to return to work by July, Daily Mail says
Image Credit: Pxhere

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is considering a staged exit from COVID-19 lockdown that would see the United Kingdom's battered economy fully returning to work in July, the Daily Mail reported, citing government plans.

The novel coronavirus, which emerged in China in late 2019, has killed 2.4 million people worldwide, upended normal life for billions, and tipped the United Kingdom to its worst slump in 300 years. Johnson, who will set out the path out of lockdown on Feb. 22, said the exit plan will be cautious but irreversible. The United Kingdom has vaccinated 15.6 million people with a first dose so far.

The Mail said a limited escape from lockdown would begin in April with holiday lets and larger hotels reopening, though pubs, bars, and restaurants would have to wait until May. Some sports such as golf and tennis could resume. Full pub reopening would begin in early June.

"Leisure businesses may not return to 'broadly normal' until July under a roadmap out of lockdown," the Mail reported, though it said the final decision had yet to be made by Johnson. "Office staff is expected to be told to keep working from home when the prime minister unveils his roadmap," the Mail said. "The 'work from home if you can' message will continue for the foreseeable future."

Johnson, who has cautioned people to take newspaper reports on his plans with caution as a final decision is yet to be taken, says he wants to see more data on how the vaccine rollout is affecting severe illness and death. So far, there is some data from Israel on that, but not enough from the United Kingdom to be absolutely sure of the impact, Chris Whitty, the government's chief medical adviser said on Monday.

The easing of the most stringent peacetime curbs on personal freedoms in modern English history will be accompanied by a mass testing program. English schools will reopen on March 8.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

Australia's political opposition to support Facebook, Google legislation -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bag full of unclaimed cash found in a train in UP's Kanpur

A bag full of cash was found in the Swatantrata Senani Special Express at Kanpur Railway Station on Tuesday. It was discovered that the bag contained cash after it was opened as there was no claimant to it.The railways said that the bag was...

NEWSMAKER-Likely new head of Tokyo 2020 is ex-Olympian, minister for women's rights

Japan Olympics Minister Seiko Hashimoto emerged as a candidate to lead the Tokyo Olympics organizing committee, public broadcaster NHK said on Wednesday, after ex-prime minister Yoshiro Mori resigned from the post over sexist remarks.Born d...

Russian Doll Season 2’s production can possibly start in March 2021

One of the most anticipated Netflix shows, Russian Doll Season 2s filming was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The series was renewed for the second season in June 2019 and viewers are passionately waiting to get every detail of it. Th...

Set up separate toilet facilities for transgender people in offices: Delhi govt to depts, MCDs

The Delhi government has directed all its departments, district authorities, municipal corporations and autonomous bodies to set up separate toilet facilities for transgender persons at their respective offices in the national capital.In an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021