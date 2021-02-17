COVID-19: 209 new cases in Nashik

Nashik district in Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 209 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the count to 1,18,722 in the district, health officials said.

With three more persons succumbing to the infection, the toll rose to 2,077 in Nashik, they said.

A total of 221 patients were discharged during the day, taking the tally of recoveries to 1,15,463.

With 1,589 new tests, the number of samples tested for coronavirus went up to 5,22,466, according to officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)