Mexican defense minister says tested positive for COVID-19

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 18-02-2021
Mexican Defense Minister Luis Cresencio Sandoval said on Wednesday he had tested positive for COVID-19 and is undergoing medical treatment while working from home.
The country's health ministry has reported more than 2 million official cases and over 175,000 deaths.
