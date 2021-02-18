UK says daily COVID deaths reported on Thursday fall to 454

Britain recorded 454 further deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test, data released on Thursday showed, with 12,057 new cases reported.

There have been a total of 119,387 deaths from COVID-19 in the United Kingdom based on that measure.

The official figures showed 16.4 million people have now had a first dose of a vaccine, while 573,724 have had a second dose. (Writing by William Schomberg)

