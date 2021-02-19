Left Menu

Britain pushes G7 for faster vaccine development, sets 100-day target

Britain will challenge fellow G7 countries to help speed up the development of future vaccines to 100-days on Friday when Prime Minister Boris Johnson hosts a virtual meeting of leaders including U.S. President Joe Biden.

Reuters | London | Updated: 19-02-2021 04:01 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 04:01 IST
Britain pushes G7 for faster vaccine development, sets 100-day target

Britain will challenge fellow G7 countries to help speed up the development of future vaccines to 100-days on Friday when Prime Minister Boris Johnson hosts a virtual meeting of leaders including U.S. President Joe Biden. Johnson's Britain holds the presidency of the Group of 7 developed economies in 2021 and wants to use it to build momentum for a more coordinated approach to future pandemics, including the creation of a global health treaty.

The 1400 GMT call will be Biden's first multilateral engagement since he took over from Donald Trump whose unorthodox approach to G7 meetings often left attempts to build international consensus in disarray. Johnson wants to seize on the change in U.S. leadership and the trail of destruction left by the COVID-19 pandemic to put three items at the top of the global agenda: health, climate change and a rebound which distributes economic benefits more fairly.

He will kick off that agenda on Friday by promising to share surplus vaccine doses with developing countries and calling for help to develop vaccines more quickly. "By harnessing our collective ingenuity, we can ensure we have the vaccines, treatments and tests to be battle-ready for future health threats, as we beat Covid-19 and build back better together," Johnson said in a statement ahead of the meeting.

It took 314 days from the first identification of a COVID-19 cluster in China in December to the first successful vaccine trial results. Britain hailed that as a huge achievement but said next time it must be done faster, backing a 100-day target previously set out by the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations.

"As leaders of the G7 we must say today: never again," Johnson will tell the United States, Japan, Germany, France, Italy and Canada. Johnson will commit to sending the majority of any surplus COVID-19 vaccines it has later in the year to the COVAX scheme which helps supply jabs to poorer nations. He will encourage other G7 nations to do the same.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. Senate panel to hold Feb 23 hearing on 'SolarWinds' hack

Cloud Domains simplifies custom domain experience in Google Cloud

Audre Lorde: Google honors American poet, civil rights activist, feminist on 87th birthday

IDFC First Bank gets board nod for Rs 3,000 cr fund mop-up

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FEATURE-Teed off: As COVID fuels S. Africa's housing crisis, golf courses feel the heat

Lockdown evictions stir debate about nations golf courses Activists say land should be used for affordable housing Golfers, govt say not all courses right for homebuilding By Kim HarrisbergJOHANNESBURG, Feb 19 Thomson Reuters Foundation -...

Biden to debut at G7 with vaccines, economy and China in focus

Joe Biden will attend his first meeting as U.S. president with Group of Seven leaders on Friday to discuss plans to defeat the novel coronavirus, reopen the battered world economy and counter the challenge posed by China.The COVID-19 pandem...

Brazil's Bolsonaro says recent comments by Petrobras CEO will have consequences

Recent comments by Petrobras Chief Executive Roberto Castello Branco regarding the possibility of a truckers strike will have consequences, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Thursday, adding that something will happen in the coming...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Indians ace Shane Bieber tests positive for COVID-19American League Cy Young Award winner Shane Bieber tested positive for COVID-19 but is expected to report to the Cleveland Indians tra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021