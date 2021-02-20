WH adviser says US can catch up on vaccinations

Left Menu

White House coronavirus adviser Andy Slavitt says the drive to vaccinate Americans against COVID-19 has been set back my the winter storms that have spanned the country, shutting down transportation hubs and highways. But Slavitt says its possible to catch up with a concerted effort.The weather has led to a 3-day delay in shipping vaccine, or about 6 million doses.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 20-02-2021 00:13 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 00:09 IST
Representative image Image Credit: whitehouse.archives.org

White House coronavirus adviser Andy Slavitt says the drive to vaccinate Americans against COVID-19 has been set back my the winter storms that have spanned the country, shutting down transportation hubs and highways. But Slavitt says it's possible to catch up with a concerted effort.

The weather has led to a 3-day delay in shipping vaccine, or about 6 million doses. Slavitt says the vaccine won't spoil and is "safe and sound" in warehouses.

But as shipments resume and scale up, vaccinators in communities across the country are going to have to work overtime to get shots into arms.

"We as an entire nation will have to pull together to get back on track," Slavitt told reporters at the White House coronavirus briefing.

About 1.4 million doses were being shipped Friday and the rest of the backlog should be cleared in several days.

In addition, the government is opening up five new mass vaccination centers, one in Philadelphia, and four others in the Florida cities of Miami, Orlando, Tampa and Jacksonville.

