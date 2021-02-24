Left Menu

CanSinoBIO files application in China for COVID-19 vaccine approval

"The efficacy of Ad5-nCoV has met the relevant technical standards laid out by the World Health Organization and relevant standards and requirements set out ...by the National Medical Products Association," the company said in a statement, adding it filed the application on Sunday. The vaccine has already been approved in Pakistan and Mexico and is set to become the third locally developed COVID-19 vaccine in China, should it get approval for use by the general public.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 24-02-2021 12:37 IST | Created: 24-02-2021 11:59 IST
CanSinoBIO files application in China for COVID-19 vaccine approval

CanSino Biologics Inc (CanSinoBIO) said on Wednesday it has filed an application in China for approval of its COVID-19 vaccine to become the country's third locally developed shot allowed for use by the general public.

While China has yet to approve rival vaccines developed by Western drug makers, it has granted authorization to domestic products that have also gained ground in many developing countries battling a surge in coronavirus infections. CanSinoBIO said interim analysis of data from its multi-country trial showed that its candidate, known as Ad5-nCoV, has an efficacy rate of 65.28% at preventing all symptomatic cases and 90.07% at preventing severe disease 28 days after a single dose has been given.

But the one-dose vaccine showed its protection rate declined slightly over time; it had a success rate of 68.83% at preventing all symptomatic disease and 95.47% at preventing severe disease 14 days after the vaccination. "The efficacy of Ad5-nCoV has met the relevant technical standards laid out by the World Health Organization and relevant standards and requirements set out ...by the National Medical Products Association," the company said in a statement, adding it filed the application on Sunday.

The vaccine has already been approved in Pakistan and Mexico and is set to become the third locally developed COVID-19 vaccine in China, should it get approval for use by the general public. China approved vaccines from Sinovac Biotech and an affiliate of state-backed China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm).

These vaccines can be stored at normal freezer temperatures, making them a potentially attractive option to many developing countries, which struggle to use rival products such as vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna, which require much colder temperatures for longer-term storage. China has export deals with 22 countries and is providing vaccine assistance to 53 developing countries, according to its foreign ministry, as it aims to cultivate goodwill with lower-income countries.

CanSinoBIO's vaccine is jointly developed with China's military research unit and was approved for use in the country's military last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google Meet adds ability to end meeting for all at once

SolarWinds, Microsoft, FireEye, CrowdStrike defend actions in major hack -U.S. Senate hearing

S.Africa says J&J, Pfizer, Moderna vaccines those for "immediate use"

FACTBOX-Where Australia's landmark news content legislation stands

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ind vs Eng, 3rd Test: Ishant becomes 2nd Indian pacer to play 100 Tests

Pacer Ishant Sharma became the second India fast bowler to play 100 Test matches when he bowled the first over of the pink-ball Test against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium here on Wednesday. Ishant also became the fourth Indian bowler...

Javadekhar slams Rahul Gandhi on his 'MP in north' remark, accuses him of insulting Indians

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Twitter over his north and south politics remark, alleging that insulting Indians was a favourite pastime of his. Insulting Indians is a favourite pastime...

Germany confirms it will receive 16 million AZ doses in Q2

Germany said it expected to receive 16 million doses of AstraZenecas coronavirus vaccine in the second quarter, the health ministry said.That could represent a shortfall from the companys commitments to deliver about twice that number of do...

India to host World Cup Qualifiers for Equestrian Tent Pegging

Equestrian Federation of India, in association with Equiwings Sports, will organise the World Cup Qualifiers for Equestrian Tent Pegging scheduled to be held in Greater Noida from March 11-14. A total of seven countries including Russia, US...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021