Left Menu

Ireland sees strong early evidence that vaccines are working

There were also fewer than 200 cases in care homes last week versus 1,250 three weeks ago while the relative number of deaths in hospitals and homes are falling more rapidly than elsewhere after Ireland suffered its deadliest wave to date last month. "Very hearteningly, we think we are beginning to see strong early evidence of a protective impact of vaccination on those cohorts that are in the course of being vaccinated at present," Ireland's COVID-19 modelling chief Philip Nolan told a news conference.

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 26-02-2021 00:35 IST | Created: 26-02-2021 00:34 IST
Ireland sees strong early evidence that vaccines are working
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Ireland is beginning to see strong early evidence that its COVID-19 vaccine rollout is protecting healthcare workers and care home residents from catching the disease, health officials said on Thursday.

Ireland has administered almost 360,000 vaccines among its population of 4.9 million, so far to healthcare workers, care home residents and most recently people aged over 85. Just over 133,000 of those have received the second of their two doses. The officials pointed to a sharp fall in the number of healthcare workers contracting COVID-19 to below 300 last week from almost 1,400 in the final week in January.

Ireland is mainly relying on the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine and has administered much smaller amounts of the Moderna and AstraZeneca shots. There were also fewer than 200 cases in care homes last week versus 1,250 three weeks ago while the relative number of deaths in hospitals and homes are falling more rapidly than elsewhere after Ireland suffered its deadliest wave to date last month.

"Very hearteningly, we think we are beginning to see strong early evidence of a protective impact of vaccination on those cohorts that are in the course of being vaccinated at present," Ireland's COVID-19 modelling chief Philip Nolan told a news conference. The government has said if vaccines arrive on schedule, 55% to 60% of people will be fully vaccinated by the end of June.

Nolan added that even though the rate of decline in cases has slowed in the last two weeks, Ireland continued to make "significant progress" against all indicators of disease during a lockdown that was extended into April this week. The reproduction number - the number of people infected by someone with COVID-19 - remained steady at 0.6 and 0.9, despite the near dominance of the more infectious B1.1.7 variant first detected in Britain.

The number of cases per 100,000 people in the past 14 days has fallen to 226 from a high of over 1,500 less than six weeks ago. "Continue doing what you're doing. We've gone from a situation where six, seven weeks ago we were the worst in the world and through the actions of people, we are now in the top 10 in Europe," Deputy Chief Medical Officer Ronan Glynn said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1005 titled ‘Devil's Child’, know more on Chapter 1006

Costco raises minimum wage to $16 per hour

FTSE 100 climbs as recovery bets boost mining, energy stocks

Indonesia says to secure Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine for private use

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Banking sector was hurt in the name of aggressive lending a decade back, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi at webinar on financial sector.

Banking sector was hurt in the name of aggressive lending a decade back, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi at webinar on financial sector....

India, China foreign ministers to set up hotline as border crisis eases

India and China have agreed to set up a hotline between their foreign ministers as the two nuclear-armed neighbours look to reduce tensions along a disputed Himalayan border where their troops have been locked in confrontation since last su...

COVID-19: Less than 1000 active cases in 21 states, UT

Twenty states and UTs have not reported any COVID-19 deaths in a span of 24 hours, while 21 states and UTs have less than 1,000 active cases, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.Indias COVID-19 active caseload was recorded at 1,55,986 ...

U.N. rights experts to issue findings on Navalny case on Monday

United Nations human rights investigators will issue their findings on the case of Kremlin critic Andrei Navalny on Monday, a U.N. statement said on Friday.The opposition politician was arrested in Moscow in January upon returning from Germ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021