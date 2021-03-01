Left Menu

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 01-03-2021 00:36 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 00:36 IST
Assam logs 10 fresh COVID cases

Assam on Sunday reported 10 new COVID-19 cases taking the tally to 2,17,537, the National Health Mission (NHM) said.

During the day, 15 patients were discharged pushing the total number of cured people to 2,14,830, the NHM said in its daily bulletin.

The coronavirus death toll remained unchanged at 1,092.

The bulletin said that 1,347 more COVID-19 patients have died till now, but the government's Death Audit Board has not included them in the tally of deaths caused by the disease as they had other ailments too.

The state currently has 268 active cases.

The NHM also said that a total of 1,95,807 people have so far received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine across the state, while 27,743 people got the second dose too.

The third phase of the inoculation will begin from March 1 in Assam for citizens aged 60 years and above, and those between 45 to 59 years with comorbidities.

''The COVID-19 vaccine will be provided free of charge at government health facilities. However, in this phase, it will also be available on payment-basis at identified private health facilities, the NHM said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

