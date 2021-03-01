Left Menu

Teachers have similar levels of COVID-19 exposure to other jobs - UK's ONS

"There is always a potential for transmission and it's difficult to say if infection is occurring in schools or in the wider community." The ONS study, produced with LSHTM and Public Health England (PHE), tested staff and pupils in primary and secondary schools between Dec 2-10, just after England's second national lockdown ended.

Reuters | London | Updated: 01-03-2021 16:50 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 16:50 IST
Teachers have similar levels of COVID-19 exposure to other jobs - UK's ONS

Teachers are not at a higher risk of infection in their jobs than people in other professions, data released by Britain's Office for National Statistics said on Monday, ahead of a planned reopening of schools in England next week. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has prioritised the reopening of schools as he plots a route out of England's third national lockdown. They are set to reopen on March 8.

Johnson has said schools are safe but the mix of households can contribute to the spread of the virus. Britain's Office for National Statistics found no statistical evidence of a difference between school staff testing positive for coronavirus antibodies compared with the wider working-age population in the same local authorities.

"Early findings suggest that school staff were not at higher risk of infection than working age adults in the wider community, but also that there are some COVID-19 infections in schools," Sinéad Langan, Professor of Clinical Epidemiology at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine (LSHTM), told reporters. "There is always a potential for transmission and it's difficult to say if infection is occurring in schools or in the wider community."

The ONS study, produced with LSHTM and Public Health England (PHE), tested staff and pupils in primary and secondary schools between Dec 2-10, just after England's second national lockdown ended. Schools remained open in the second lockdown. The survey found high levels of implementation of measures to keep schools COVID-19 secure, which Shamez Ladhani, consultant paediatrician at PHE, said was a likely reason that levels were not higher.

"One of the most likeliest reasons that we don't see large and widespread infections in schools must be because of all the mitigation processes that are in place," he told reporters. "Difficult as they may be, they clearly do work to keep the infection rates at least close to the community rate."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Italy’s former PM Conte accepts task of trying to revive 5-Star Movement; UK earmarks a further $2.3 billion for its COVID vaccine push and more

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Mumbai sees 855 cases, 876 recoveries, 4 deaths

Mumbai on Monday recorded 855 COVID-19 cases and four deaths, taking the tally to 3,26,770 and the toll to 11,474, while 876 people recovered during the day, an official said.So far, 3,04,736 people, or about 93 per cent of the caseload, ha...

Police security for parents of killed advocate

KarimnagarTelangana Mar 1 PTI Police security has been provided to the parents of Telangana High Court advocate who was killed at Kalvacharla village in Peddapalli district of Telangana on February 17.Ramagundam city Police Commissioner V S...

Australian player Fawad Ahmed tests positive for COVID-19

Australian leg-spinner Fawad Ahmed tested positive for COVID-19 while playing in the Pakistan Super League and has been put in isolation, his club said on Monday.The Pakistan Cricket Board said all remaining members of Islamabad United have...

Got my jab of Covaxin, felt secure, will travel safely: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday took a jab of Bharat Biotechs Covaxin and said he felt secure after the inoculation against COVID-19.Got my jab. For the curious, it was Covaxin. Felt secure, will travel safely, Jaishankar t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021