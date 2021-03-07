Left Menu

UK’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout expands to over-56 age groups

PTI | London | Updated: 07-03-2021 17:34 IST | Created: 07-03-2021 17:25 IST
UK’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout expands to over-56 age groups
''The NHS vaccination programme is in full swing and more than 21 million of the most at-risk people have already received their first dose,” said UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock. Image Credit: Wikimedia

The UK entered the next phase of its vaccination drive against COVID-19 on Sunday as the eligible cohorts for jabs were expanded from over-60s to all those aged 56 and over.

Letters from the National Health Service (NHS) to around 850,000 people in that age group were issued this weekend with a further 850,000 due to arrive by Monday. The expansion comes as NHS staff said more than one-third of the adult population has now received a life-saving jab.

''The NHS vaccination programme is in full swing and more than 21 million of the most at-risk people have already received their first dose," said UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

''This includes more than 90 per cent of those aged 65 and over and almost 9 in 10 people who are clinically extremely vulnerable. It's an extraordinary feat and we remain on track to offer the first vaccine to all adults by 31 July,'' he said.

People receiving the letters are invited to go online to the national booking service to arrange a jab at a time and location that is convenient for them.

''The NHS vaccine programme is committed to protecting the country against coronavirus and it is testament to our incredible staff that we can now move on to the next age group," said Dr Nikki Kanani, a general practitioner (GP) and NHS national medical director for primary care.

''We must not forget that our success in vaccinating more than 18 million people is down to careful planning and the hard work of those staff. The vaccines are both safe and effective, so if anybody who is eligible but hasn't been vaccinated yet, I'd urge them to go online or call 119 and get themselves booked in," she said.

The NHS is vaccinating in line with Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) guidance which sees people invited to be vaccinated in order of risk, which increases with age and people aged between 50 and 55 are set to be invited shortly.

Vaccinations are now being administered at more than 1,600 sites across the country, including temples, mosques, museums and rugby grounds, with a maximum 10-mile radius of availability of at least one vaccination centre.

People can use the national booking service to reserve a slot at an NHS Vaccination Centre or one of the pharmacy-led services across the country.

Appointments are staggered to allow for social distancing and people are being asked not to turn up early to avoid creating queues. Everyone receives a health status check and a pre-vaccination assessment before they have their jab.

The UK is currently administering two vaccines based on storage facilities at local levels –Pfizer/BioNTech and Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccines. The latter also has a tie-up with the Serum Institute of India and a batch of 10 million doses from India are set to add to Britain's vaccine stockpile.

The latest move comes as the UK begins lifting strict stay-at-home restrictions with the reopening of schools across England from Monday, as part of a roadmap set by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Downing Street said nearly 57 million lateral flow test kits have been delivered to schools and colleges as part of the rollout. The tests involve taking a swab of the nose and throat and the sample is then inserted into a tube of liquid and gives a result within 30 minutes. Students will be tested for the virus three times in the first two weeks of school. After that, they will be given two tests each week to use at home.

Johnson said the government was being careful ''so that we do not undo the progress we have made so far'' and urged people to take up the vaccine and get tested when necessary.

The second part of stage one for lockdown easing will allow outdoor gatherings of either six people or two households from March 29.

Further lifting of the rules will then happen if all pre-set conditions are met, with all shops possibly allowed to open by April 12 and all restrictions potentially lifted by June 21.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft throttles March 2 rollout of Surface Hub Windows 10 Team 2020 update for Hub v1

'My Everything really refers to my fans': Lee Min Ho's affection for his fans

Google to speed up Chrome's release cycle to four weeks

Fitbit Ace 3 to reportedly feature OLED display, up to 8-day battery life

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Saudi-led coalition says bombs Houthi targets in YemenThe Saudi-led coalition engaged in Yemen on Sunday said it had launched air strikes on military sites of the Iran-aligned Houthi move...

Moderna reaches supply deal with Philippines for 13 mln vaccine doses

Moderna Inc said on Saturday it has agreed to supply the Philippines government with 13 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine, with deliveries set to begin in mid-2021.The company will work with regulators to pursue necessary approvals befo...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Restored Chaplin films to be released in cinemas worldwideA hundred years since Charlie Chaplin directed and starred in his first feature-length film The Kid, some of the silent c...

Reuters Health News Summary

Preliminary data from a study conducted at the University of Oxford indicates that the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca PLC is effective against the P1, or Brazilian, variant, a source with knowledge of the study told Reuters on Fr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021