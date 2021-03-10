Left Menu

Pakistan launches COVID-19 vaccination drive, staring with elderly

The poll of 555 medical workers conducted by Gallup Pakistan and a physicians' association between Feb. 12 and Feb. 20 found that many health workers would prefer other vaccines. Pakistan distributed 504,400 Sinopharm vaccine doses to provincial authorities by Feb. 20, and 230,000 front-line health workers had got a shot by Friday, Sultan said.

Reuters | Updated: 10-03-2021 16:36 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 16:36 IST
Pakistan launches COVID-19 vaccination drive, staring with elderly

Pakistan on Wednesday launched a COVID-19 vaccination for the general public, starting with older people, as it grapples with a high degree of vaccination hesitancy among its 220 million people, even among health workers.

The drive will begin with a focus on the oldest people in the community, generally over the age of 80, Health Minister Faisal Sultan said. "We will work our way down in coming days," Sultan told Reuters.

According to a survey released last week, nearly half of healthcare staff had concerns over China's Sinopharm vaccine, which is the only one available in Pakistan for now. The poll of 555 medical workers conducted by Gallup Pakistan and a physicians' association between Feb. 12 and Feb. 20 found that many health workers would prefer other vaccines.

Pakistan distributed 504,400 Sinopharm vaccine doses to provincial authorities by Feb. 20, and 230,000 front-line health workers had got a shot by Friday, Sultan said. One woman, Nilofar Minhas, 65, was happy to get her shot in the city of Karachi.

"I'm now secured against the disease," she said. Pakistan has recorded 595,239 coronavirus cases and more than 13,000 deaths, with 1,786 infections and 43 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

Pakistan has not secured any supplies from vaccine manufacturers and is largely depending on the GAVI/WHO COVAX initiative for poorer nations and donations from old ally China. Authorities have opened up almost all of sectors of society but on Wednesday reversed a decision to allow large indoor gatherings like cinemas, theatres and marriage halls.

Schools will also be closed again for two weeks from March 15, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

US STOCKS-Nasdaq set to bounce back as tech stocks gain ground

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

9,849 URLs, accounts, webpages blocked in 2020: Prasad

More than 9,800 URLs, accounts or webpages were blocked in 2020, Union minister Ravi Shankar said on Wednesday.The URLs Uniform Resource Locators, accounts and webpages were blocked under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000....

Saudi Arabia's PIF signs $15 billion loan

Saudi Arabias sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund, said on Wednesday it has signed a 15 billion multi-currency revolving credit facility with a group of 17 banks, which it said gives it access to extra capital that can be depl...

Olive Ridley turtles arrive at Gahirmatha beach for mass nesting

The endangered Olive Ridley female turtles have started arriving at the Gahirmatha beach in Odishas Kendrapara district, the worlds largest known rookery of these species, to lay eggs, a phenomenon otherwise called arribada, officials said ...

Laser maker Coherent says II-VI's $6.2 bln bid superior to Lumentum deal

Laser maker Coherent Inc said on Monday it has determined that optical components maker II-VI Incs revised buyout offer valued at 6.2 billion was superior to an agreed-upon deal with Lumentum Holdings Inc .Coherent is the target of a three-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021