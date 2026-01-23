Mindray's Strategic Vision: Revolutionizing Healthcare with Globalization and Innovation
May Li, Board Secretary of Mindray Medical, shared the company's ten-year vision at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. Focusing on globalization, recurring business expansion, and Intelli-Digitalization, Mindray aims to enhance healthcare globally. The strategy involves localizing efforts, innovative technologies, and integrating Device, IT, and AI ecosystems to overcome industry challenges.
At the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, May Li, Board Secretary of Mindray Medical, unveiled the company's robust strategic vision for the coming decade. Prioritizing globalization, business expansion, and digital innovation, Mindray aims to redefine healthcare standards globally by leveraging local capacities and cutting-edge technologies.
Key facets include significant international growth, strengthening local partnerships in emerging markets, and harnessing technological innovation. With a firm international presence, Mindray plans to localize supply chains, develop advanced medical products, and enhance recurring business in high-growth segments like IVD and MIS.
Intelli-Digitalization stands central in Mindray's strategy, as the company integrates medical devices, IT, and AI to address quality, access, and cost challenges in healthcare. Innovative solutions are already showing promising outcomes in hospitals worldwide, aligning with Mindray's mission of providing better healthcare for all.
