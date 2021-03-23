Left Menu

Pandemic handling sours Nordic neighbours' view of Sweden, survey shows

Almost 40% of respondents in Norway, Finland, Denmark and Iceland said they had become less positive about Sweden over the last year, with its pandemic strategy the most widely cited reason, the survey by the Swedish Institute, a public agency that promotes the country around the world, showed. Sweden has taken a different path from its neighbours during the pandemic, opting against strict lockdowns though it has gradually ratcheted up still mostly voluntary restrictions on public gatherings and social activities.

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 23-03-2021 15:10 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 15:10 IST
Pandemic handling sours Nordic neighbours' view of Sweden, survey shows

Sweden's handling of the pandemic, which has diverged from much of the rest of Europe in spurning lockdowns, has changed the way it is viewed by its Nordic neighbours for the worse, a study published on Tuesday showed. Almost 40% of respondents in Norway, Finland, Denmark and Iceland said they had become less positive about Sweden over the last year, with its pandemic strategy the most widely cited reason, the survey by the Swedish Institute, a public agency that promotes the country around the world, showed.

Sweden has taken a different path from its neighbours during the pandemic, opting against strict lockdowns though it has gradually ratcheted up still mostly voluntary restrictions on public gatherings and social activities. Nearly 750,000 out of 10 million Swedes have tested positive for COVID-19 and more than 13,000 have died - a death rate per capita many times that of its Nordic neighbours' but lower than in some European countries that opted for lockdowns.

Thousands of the deaths have occurred at nursing homes for the elderly. "People think that Sweden's handling of the pandemic has been flawed or wrong," the Institute said. "The reason put forward is that Sweden has failed to protect Swedish citizens well enough, especially vulnerable groups."

Borders have been shut and relations have been strained over disruptions to the flow of people and goods between the usually tight-knit Nordic countries. The pandemic, however, was not the only reason for a less rosy view of Sweden among its neighbours.

A surge in shootings and bombings in recent years, mainly related to gangs in Sweden's cities, has also left a mark, with crime, immigration and a more polarized society also cited. "The picture that emerges is that there are flaws in the way Sweden has dealt with different challenges," the Institute said.

"In these cases, people seem to think there is a reluctance on the part of Sweden to acknowledge mistakes and change direction." The survey of around 1,000 people in each of the four countries covered was conducted between November and December 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Money Heist Season 5: J Gómez Santander comments on spin-off’s possibility

Killing Eve Season 4: Final season can start filming after June, AMC head shares vital info

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Discoms get Rs 46K cr under liquidity package so far out of total sanctioned loans of Rs 1.35 lakh cr

Power distribution utilities or discoms in the country have been sanctioned loans of Rs 1.35 lakh crore and disbursed Rs 46,321 crore so far under the liquidity infusion scheme, Parliament was informed on Tuesday.So far, loans of Rs 1,35,49...

EXCLUSIVE-Rejecting U.S. peace plan, Afghan president to offer election in six months

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani will propose a new presidential election within six months, under a peace plan he will put forward as a counter-offer to a U.S. proposal that he rejects, two senior government officials told Reuters.Ghani will ...

'Sex scandal' continues to rock Karnataka assembly

The sex scandal allegedly involving BJP MLA and former Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi rocked the Karnataka Assembly again on Tuesday, with the Opposition Congress protesting in the well of the house, demanding an inquiry monitored by the Chief J...

Maharashtra government is 'of extortion (vasuli), by extortion and for extortion': BJP leader and Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

Maharashtra government is of extortion vasuli, by extortion and for extortion BJP leader and Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021