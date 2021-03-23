Pandemic handling sours Nordic neighbours' view of Sweden, survey shows

Sweden's handling of the pandemic, which has diverged from much of the rest of Europe in spurning lockdowns, has changed the way it is viewed by its Nordic neighbours for the worse, a study published on Tuesday showed. Almost 40% of respondents in Norway, Finland, Denmark and Iceland said they had become less positive about Sweden over the last year, with its pandemic strategy the most widely cited reason, the survey by the Swedish Institute, a public agency that promotes the country around the world, showed.

Sweden has taken a different path from its neighbours during the pandemic, opting against strict lockdowns though it has gradually ratcheted up still mostly voluntary restrictions on public gatherings and social activities. Nearly 750,000 out of 10 million Swedes have tested positive for COVID-19 and more than 13,000 have died - a death rate per capita many times that of its Nordic neighbours' but lower than in some European countries that opted for lockdowns.

Advertisement

Thousands of the deaths have occurred at nursing homes for the elderly. "People think that Sweden's handling of the pandemic has been flawed or wrong," the Institute said. "The reason put forward is that Sweden has failed to protect Swedish citizens well enough, especially vulnerable groups."

Borders have been shut and relations have been strained over disruptions to the flow of people and goods between the usually tight-knit Nordic countries. The pandemic, however, was not the only reason for a less rosy view of Sweden among its neighbours.

A surge in shootings and bombings in recent years, mainly related to gangs in Sweden's cities, has also left a mark, with crime, immigration and a more polarized society also cited. "The picture that emerges is that there are flaws in the way Sweden has dealt with different challenges," the Institute said.

"In these cases, people seem to think there is a reluctance on the part of Sweden to acknowledge mistakes and change direction." The survey of around 1,000 people in each of the four countries covered was conducted between November and December 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)