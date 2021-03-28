Putin: Russia to reach herd immunity to COVID-19 by end-summer - Ifax

Putin: Russia to reach herd immunity to COVID-19 by end-summer - IfaxReuters | Moscow | Updated: 28-03-2021 16:56 IST | Created: 28-03-2021 16:56 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin said he expected Russia to reach herd immunity to coronavirus and lift pandemic-related restrictions by the end of summer, the Interfax news agency reported on Sunday, citing his televised comments.
Putin, who got vaccinated this week with a Russian-made vaccine, also said the only side effects he experienced were slight pain in his muscles the next morning and an uncomfortable feeling in the site of the injection.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russian
- Interfax
- Russia
- Vladimir Putin
ALSO READ
Russian police detain around 200 people, including leading opposition figures, at Moscow meeting
Police detain participants in Russian opposition forum
Odd News Roundup: Russian ballerina performs Swan Lake on ice and Chile drug bust nets cocaine and marijuana stamped
Russian football fans treated to pre-game vaccine at St Petersburg stadium
Odd News Roundup: Sea slugs lose heads to rid bodies of parasites; Russian ballerina perform Swan Lake on since to save bay and more