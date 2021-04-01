Poland reports new daily record of 35,251 coronavirus cases

Poland reported new daily record of 35,251 coronavirus cases on Thursday, health ministry data showed, as the country grapples with a third wave of the pandemic that has pushed its health service to its limits.

In total, the country of 38 million has reported 2,356,970 cases of the coronavirus and 53,665 deaths.

Advertisement

Also Read: Poland reports 27,278 new coronavirus cases, highest daily total in 2021

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)