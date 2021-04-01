Herbal Remedies Are Making a Big Comeback

In modern times we have become very reliant on the pharmaceuticals that are either bought in a drug store or prescribed by our physicians for even the smallest of conditions we have, this has led to certain drugs becoming ineffective due to overuse, and germs and bacteria have developed a resistance to some modern medicine. Antibiotics have been prescribed for so many health complaints that now their use is being affected and are not the once-powerful medicine that was seen as a cure for so many people. It has become time to take a look back at traditional medicine and herbal treatments to see if we can learn from our ancestors and use their knowledge in cure and prevention treatments.

Chinese medicine is the most well documented of all cultures when it comes to ancient herbal medicine. It can be traced back in literature for over 5000 to 3000bc and has long been used to treat patients and the practices are still used today. Although many of the compounds used in Chinese medicine are very controversial, especially animal products with no proven medical benefits the herbal medicine and its healing cures are well known. Medicines from South America have also become popular again including mimosa hostilis root bark powder which has also been used to treat injuries including burns and digestive issues.

Advertisement

Do Herbal and Natural Medicines Really Work?

There is not an easy answer to the question of whether herbal or natural medicines work, for some people they do, and for others they don't the same as any modern medicine does not work for every patient. But, with an industry worth $140 billion annually the pharmaceutical companies believe in herbs and natural compounds enough to scour the earth in the hope of finding cures to health issues that we face today. From the rainforests of South America to the jungles and savannah of Africa it is a big business to examine and test herbal medicines that have been in use for thousands of years in the hope of producing and marketing new cures or preventative medicines.

Many people swear by the effective use of alternative treatments, including the recipients of the medicine derived from plants and their extracts and notable experts in the field of medicine. One such medicine in use today that has helped people in so many ways is Mimosa hostilis that is used for stomach complaints and applied to the skin after a burn injury, The Mimosa Company is leading the way in helping to encourage people to start to look back to using herbal and traditional medicine as a healthy and alternative to the modern pharmaceuticals. If you are skeptical try using herbal medicine and make the decisions based on your personal experiences.

Can Alternative Medicine Help With Covid-19?

Due to the rapid spread of Covid-19 and the ensuing global pandemic, the world has changed and pharmaceutical companies and government researchers have been frantically looking for a way to prevent the spread of the virus that has affected the entire planet. Even though lockdown measures when adhered to do help control the infection rate, unfortunately, people are still being infected, the frontline medical workers and the elderly have been hit hard. Vaccines have been rolled out with some success but for people, already infected treatment is needed. Herbal medicine offers a proven alternative to pharmaceuticals or to be used in conjunction with modern medicine.

Clinical trials are well underway in Africa with the aim to use traditional and herbal medicine in a race to prevent more people from suffering from Covid-19 and the effects it has on the human body. Trails have shown that certain herbs and their derivatives have a relieving effect on the devastation caused to the respiratory system which is attacked the most when infected by Covid-19. Trails in conjunction with the World Health Organisation and other government agencies are hoped to be finished soon, with strong results already being reported.

When Using Herbal Medicines its Best to Consult Your Doctor

Whilst it is widely recognized herbal medicine that herbal medicine, whether it is Mimosa, extracts to help you recover from infection and wounds or natural antibiotics it is still worth consulting your physician before taking alternative medicine. Herbal medicine does not have the same regulations as prescribed modern treatments and may not be suitable for everybody. Treatments have been studied but not to the same level as their modern equivalents. Reasons to be cautious include:

The possible side effects that taking herbal medicine may have for you can range from mild to severe the same as any other medicine taken.

The dosages of herbal medicine are largely unknown so proceed with caution and do some research or speak to your local health store before administering the product.

When combining alternative medicine with modern medicine they can have a negative interaction with each other and produce unwanted side effects.

These are just some of the concerns worth considering before taking any new medicine for underlying conditions you may have. But with the correct advice from a trained professional, there is no reason not to give alternative medicine a try.

Popular Herbal Medicines That You May Have Tried

With traditional herbal medicines once again being used by many people who are cautious of modern pharmaceuticals and like to lead a more natural and holistic lifestyle it is quite possible you may have already tried some of the alternatives that are available for various ailments. Here are some of the most popular herbal treatments used today:

Elderberry: This plant has been used since ancient times to treat headaches, viral infections, toothaches, colds, nerve pains, and even constipation. Today it is mostly used in treating symptoms of common colds and the flu. Research suggests it is mildly effective when cooked and added to tea for example but eaten raw it can be toxic for humans.

Ginseng: Often used in traditional Chinese medicine in tea or powder form to help reduce inflammation, boost energy, brain functions, and immunity. Clinical trials are inconclusive at this present moment but thousands of years of use suggest for many people it does have health benefits.

St.John's Wort: Used for millennia and with origins in ancient Greece to help treat wounds, insomnia, kidney disease, lung disorders, and depression it is still prescribed by medical professionals in Europe today. With few side-effects when taken correctly it is safe to use but consult with a doctor before to ensure it will not interact with other medicine you may be taking.

Mimosa hostilis: Commonly used for a multitude of issues including burns and stomach issues. It is so versatile that fuel can even be made from it. In the Americas, it is a much-loved herbal remedy and is often used in tribal religious ceremonies.

Valerian: Used primarily as a sedative and is often called "nature's Valium" its first recorded use can be traced back to Greece and ancient Rome. used to treat insomnia and anxiety. With mild side effects, it is available in most health food stores.

There are literally thousands of potential herbal and alternative remedies and potential cures across the world that more research is needed to help understand just how little we know about herbal options available.

Conclusion

Asking your local doctor or health food store for advice on taking herbs before using them is always a good idea, after all, if these remedies have been around for so long then some of them must work.

(Devdiscourse's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of Devdiscourse and Devdiscourse does not claim any responsibility for the same.)