EU life expectancy drops across bloc amid virus pandemic

Life expectancy across much of the European Union has dropped last year, as the 27-nation bloc struggled with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The EU statistical agency Eurostat said Wednesday that "following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic last year, life expectancy at birth fell in the vast majority of the EU member states." It said the biggest drop was in Spain, with a loss of 1.6 years compared with 2019. Bulgaria followed with a loss of 1.5 years, followed by Lithuania, Poland and Romania, which all saw a drop of -1.4 years.

Denmark and Finland were the only nations to see a rise in life expectancy, with 0.1 years. There was no overall EU statistic available since Ireland hadn't reported data.

