Britain reports 2,763 new COVID cases on Wednesday

Britain reports 2,763 new COVID cases on WednesdayReuters | London | Updated: 07-04-2021 20:43 IST | Created: 07-04-2021 20:38 IST
Britain recorded 2,763 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and 45 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test, government statistics showed.
The government said 31.7 million people have received a first COVID-19 vaccine dose.
