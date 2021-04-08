Left Menu

Italy reports 487 coronavirus deaths on Thursday, 17,221 new cases

The total number of intensive care patients fell slightly to 3,663 from a previous 3,683. Some 362,162 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 339,939, the health ministry said.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 08-04-2021 21:27 IST
Italy reported 487 coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday against 627 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 17,221 from 13,708 the day before. Italy has registered 112,861 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world. The country has reported 3.72 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 28,851 on Thursday, down from 29,316 a day earlier. There were 259 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 276 on Wednesday. The total number of intensive care patients fell slightly to 3,663 from a previous 3,683.

Some 362,162 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 339,939, the health ministry said.

