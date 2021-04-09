Minuscule percentage of eligible people got CODID vaccine in Manipur: CM

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Thursday said that only around 3,200 of 14 lakh people, who are above 45 years of age but not health care or front line workers, got the COVID-19 vaccine till now in the state due to some ''hesitation''.

He asked all people above 45 years of age and those healthcare and frontline workers who are yet to be inoculated to get the jab during a four-day campaign starting from April 11.

For some reason, people have hesitated to be inoculated and only around 2,000 of the 6 lakh odd people who are above 60 got the vaccine, the chief minister said in a video message after holding a virtual conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Out of the 8 lakh people in the age group of 45 to 60, only 1100-1200 have been vaccinated so far, Biren said.

Arrangements are being made to have COVID-19 vaccines available at all government and private healthcare units during the campaign, the chief minister said.

He said that 31,813 of the 46,729 health care workers and 55,688 of the 80,163 frontline workers of Manipur have been vaccinated.

While 86 per cent of health care workers were got the COVID-19 vaccine at the national level, the figure is only 70 per cent in Manipur, Biren said.

He asked the law enforcers to ensure that the standard operating procedure is followed strictly in view of the second wave of coronavirus in other parts of the country and the rise of COVID-19 cases in the state in the last few days.

Meanwhile, 15 people tested positive for the virus on Thursday pushing the state's caseload to 29,463, an official said.

The death toll rose to 375 after one person succumbed to COVID-19.

Three persons recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours taking the total number of cured people to 29,001, the official said.

The number of vaccinated people has reached 90,551, he added.

