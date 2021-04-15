Left Menu

Inter-ministerial Empowered Group facilitating supply of medical equipment, oxygen to States: Health Ministry

In the present context of increasing COVID cases, the inter-ministerial Empowered Group (EG2) has been meeting and facilitating the supply of essential medical equipment, particularly related to medical oxygen supply to the States, said the Union Health Ministry.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2021 11:06 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 10:55 IST
Inter-ministerial Empowered Group facilitating supply of medical equipment, oxygen to States: Health Ministry
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

In the present context of increasing COVID cases, the inter-ministerial Empowered Group (EG2) has been meeting and facilitating the supply of essential medical equipment, particularly related to medical oxygen supply to the States, said the Union Health Ministry. The Empowered Group has been meeting and interacting frequently with the states, oxygen manufacturers and other stakeholders to facilitate medical oxygen supply to States are per necessity, it added.

Medical oxygen is a critical component in the treatment of COVID-19 affected patients. According to the Health Ministry, there is a sufficient production capacity of around 7127 MTs for oxygen in the country, and as per need, the surplus oxygen available with the steel plants is also being utilized.

"The country has a daily production capacity of 7127 MT of oxygen per day. Against this, the total production has been 100 percent since past two days, as directed by EG2, since supply to medical oxygen has gone up rapidly," it said. The ministry said that on April 12, 2021, the medical oxygen consumption in the country was 3842 MTs that is 54 percent of the daily production capacity. The maximum consumption of medical oxygen in the country is by states of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, followed by Chhattisgarh, Punjab, and Rajasthan.

"The current oxygen stocks of the country, including the industrial oxygen stocks with the manufacturing plants, is more than 50,000 MTs," it said. The ministry has also asked states to make rational use of medical oxygen and ensure there is no wastage of oxygen. "Besides states must set up Control Rooms to ensure smooth supply of oxygen to the districts as per need, review requirement of cylinders, tankers, etc.," it added.

The Empowered Group has also initiated several measures to ensure the supply of medical oxygen to various affected states including an increase in oxygen production, utilise the surplus stocks available with Steel Plants, map the requirements of top states with oxygen sources, etc. "A sub-group has been formed under Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) with Ministry of Railways and transport departments of States to facilitate the movement of transport tankers for Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO). Moving of oxygen tankers by rail is also being actively worked out," the ministry further said.

An inter-ministerial Empowered Group (EG2) of officers under the chairmanship of Dr Guruprasad Mohapatra, Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industries and Internal Trade (DPIIT) consisting of senior officers from various ministries and departments including the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW), Ministry of Textiles, Ministry of AYUSH, Ministry of MSME, etc was constituted during the COVID pandemic in March - 2020 to ensure the availability of essential medical equipment including medical oxygen to the affected states. For the past year, the EG2 has been continuously monitoring and facilitating the smooth supply of essential medical equipment including medical oxygen to the affected states and addressing challenges that arise from time to time.

The Empowered Group is monitoring the situation of demand and supply of medical oxygen continuously to ensure that all necessary steps are taken to support the uninterrupted supply of medical oxygen.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US must address visa barriers to grow trade in education services with India: USISPF

The bilateral trade in education services between India and the US could record exponential growth if Washington removes barriers like visa and entry restrictions on the free flow of students, according to a top American business advocacy g...

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

Myanmar security forces opened fire on Thursday on a pro-democracy protest by medical workers in the city of Mandalay, and during more shooting in a nearby area one man was killed and several were wounded, media reported.Opponents of a Feb....

Ghazipur, Singhu, Tikri, borders closed for traffic movement

Amid the ongoing farmers protest and rise in COVID-19 cases, Delhi Traffic Police informed that Ghazipur, Singhu, Mungeshpur, Harewali and Tikri borders have been closed for traffic movement.The following borders are closed for traffic move...

Brad Pitt exits medical centre in wheelchair post-dentist visit

American actor Brad Pitt was photographed exiting a Beverly Hills medical centre in a wheelchair Wednesday local time, following a reported dental appointment. According to Page Six, the 57-year-old star was spotted riding a wheelchair alon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021