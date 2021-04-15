Left Menu

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Reuters | Updated: 15-04-2021 10:57 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 10:57 IST
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: India racks up more than 200,000 new daily cases for first time

India reported a record of 200,739 infections over the last 24 hours, health ministry figures showed on Thursday, with 1,038 deaths taking its toll to 173,123. The tally of infections reached 14.1 million, in second place after the United States with 31.4 million.

P1 variant mutating, may become more dangerous, study shows Brazil's P1 variant, which fed a deadly surge in the Latin American country, sparking global alarm, is mutating in ways that could help it evade antibodies, scientists studying the virus say.

Research by public health institute Fiocruz into variants circulating in Brazil found mutations in the spike region of the virus used to enter and infect cells. J&J vaccine in limbo as U.S. panel delays vote

Johnson & Johnson's vaccine was in limbo on Wednesday as a U.S. health panel sought more data for a decision on how and whether to resume use of the one-dose shot, putting off a vote for a week or longer. Panelists and advisers expressed concern that extending the halt over six cases of blood clots in women, out of 7.2 million doses given in the United States, could limit access to the vaccine, viewed as key for remote communities as it can be stored at normal refrigerator temperatures and can be given in a single dose instead of two.

Olympics might yet be cancelled, Japanese official says A senior Japanese ruling party official said cancelling this year's Tokyo Olympics remains an option if the virus crisis becomes too dire, as a fourth wave of infections surges fewer than 100 days ahead of the start of the Games.

Polls show little support in Japan for holding the Games during a global pandemic. "Canceling Olympics" was trending on Twitter in Japan on Thursday with more than 35,000 user tweets. (Compiled by Karishma Singh; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US must address visa barriers to grow trade in education services with India: USISPF

The bilateral trade in education services between India and the US could record exponential growth if Washington removes barriers like visa and entry restrictions on the free flow of students, according to a top American business advocacy g...

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

Myanmar security forces opened fire on Thursday on a pro-democracy protest by medical workers in the city of Mandalay, and during more shooting in a nearby area one man was killed and several were wounded, media reported.Opponents of a Feb....

Ghazipur, Singhu, Tikri, borders closed for traffic movement

Amid the ongoing farmers protest and rise in COVID-19 cases, Delhi Traffic Police informed that Ghazipur, Singhu, Mungeshpur, Harewali and Tikri borders have been closed for traffic movement.The following borders are closed for traffic move...

Brad Pitt exits medical centre in wheelchair post-dentist visit

American actor Brad Pitt was photographed exiting a Beverly Hills medical centre in a wheelchair Wednesday local time, following a reported dental appointment. According to Page Six, the 57-year-old star was spotted riding a wheelchair alon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021