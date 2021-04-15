Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: India racks up more than 200,000 new daily cases for first time

India reported a record of 200,739 infections over the last 24 hours, health ministry figures showed on Thursday, with 1,038 deaths taking its toll to 173,123. The tally of infections reached 14.1 million, in second place after the United States with 31.4 million.

P1 variant mutating, may become more dangerous, study shows Brazil's P1 variant, which fed a deadly surge in the Latin American country, sparking global alarm, is mutating in ways that could help it evade antibodies, scientists studying the virus say.

Research by public health institute Fiocruz into variants circulating in Brazil found mutations in the spike region of the virus used to enter and infect cells. J&J vaccine in limbo as U.S. panel delays vote

Johnson & Johnson's vaccine was in limbo on Wednesday as a U.S. health panel sought more data for a decision on how and whether to resume use of the one-dose shot, putting off a vote for a week or longer. Panelists and advisers expressed concern that extending the halt over six cases of blood clots in women, out of 7.2 million doses given in the United States, could limit access to the vaccine, viewed as key for remote communities as it can be stored at normal refrigerator temperatures and can be given in a single dose instead of two.

Olympics might yet be cancelled, Japanese official says A senior Japanese ruling party official said cancelling this year's Tokyo Olympics remains an option if the virus crisis becomes too dire, as a fourth wave of infections surges fewer than 100 days ahead of the start of the Games.

Polls show little support in Japan for holding the Games during a global pandemic. "Canceling Olympics" was trending on Twitter in Japan on Thursday with more than 35,000 user tweets. (Compiled by Karishma Singh; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

